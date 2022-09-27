Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
wclo.com
Janesville seeking Trunk or Treat Volunteers
A local trick or treat event is looking for residents to volunteer their trunks to help make it a success. Recreation Programmer Sara Helgeson says organizations, businesses, or even families can register and decorate their vehicles for the third annual Trunk or Treat at Riverside Park. Helgeson says the deadline...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
wclo.com
Walworth County Senior Resource Fair planned for October 6th
The Walworth County Aging Network will host the annual Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. The fair will feature more than 35 vendors, health screenings, memory screenings, hearing testing, coffee, water, snacks, and numerous raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag and a valuable resource directory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wclo.com
Beloit shifts homecoming parade route amid safety concerns
Beloit Memorial’s Homecoming Parade next Friday will follow a different path, one the city hopes will provide a safe event. City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says after what happened at Beloit’s own Lighted Holiday Parade in 2019 and what occurred in Waukesha last year, parade safety was at the forefront of the decision making.
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wclo.com
City of Janesville hosts public meeting to gather feedback on Bird scooters
With the City of Janesville’s Bird electric scooter pilot program wrapping up at the end of the month, City officials are taking a step back to see how it’s been going. More than 1,200 people have take close to 5,000 rides on the scooters that hit downtown Janesville in August.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
wclo.com
City of Whitewater prepares to take Starin Park Water Tower offline
With the City of Whitewater’s new water tower coming online soon, the City is deciding what to do with it’s predecessor. Public Works Director Brad Marquardt says, constructed in 1889, the Starin Park Water Tower is one of the oldest working water towers in the state. Marquardt says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
wclo.com
Slow-no-wake speed restriction removed from Rock River
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the previously declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. According to a news release, Deputies will begin removing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between Lake Koshkonong and the West Beloit Rock Townline Road Bridge.
CBS 58
MADACC is 'bursting' with cats and dogs; shelter sends SOS for people to help by adopting or fostering
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, also known as MADACC, is bursting with animals in need of a new home. While MADACC is the resource for animal control throughout Milwaukee County, the organization also takes in animals that are sick, injured or need to be rehomed.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
doingmoretoday.com
Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin
Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
Comments / 0