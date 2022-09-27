Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour
Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Golf.com
Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too
Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
Golf.com
‘Golf is ripping itself apart’: Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest about LIV-PGA Tour feud
This week, on the storied grounds of the Old Course at St. Andrews, Rory McIlroy will again tee it up in competition against a lengthy list of LIV Golf players. McIlroy is in the midst of a fall stretch playing primarily on the DP World Tour, which this week visits St. Andrews, Scotland, for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, held at three local courses, the Old Course among them.
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
Citrus County Chronicle
Xiyu Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking.
BBC
Miracle of Medinah: Paul Lawrie recalls famous Ryder Cup comeback 10 years on
The "most satisfying" round of Paul Lawrie's career is surely the brilliant 67 that propelled him to Open glory in 1999, right? It was, after all, the biggest final-round comeback in major history. Turns out even that can't compete with a miracle. Exactly 10 years ago to the day, the...
Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world
Rory McIlroy believes elite golf can come together again despite the continuing bitterness between the established tours and upstart LIV Golf.The arrival of Saudi-backed series has fractured the game this year, with a number of the world’s top players switching to the lucrative new circuit.McIlroy, the world number two, has been a strong critic of LIV and has repeatedly bemoaned its impact on the sport but remains optimistic a harmonious way forward can be found.The Northern Irishman told BBC Sport: “I’m just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation.“Right now with two...
