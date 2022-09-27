ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement

The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
PLANO, TX
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
Golf.com

Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too

Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
Golf.com

‘Golf is ripping itself apart’: Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest about LIV-PGA Tour feud

This week, on the storied grounds of the Old Course at St. Andrews, Rory McIlroy will again tee it up in competition against a lengthy list of LIV Golf players. McIlroy is in the midst of a fall stretch playing primarily on the DP World Tour, which this week visits St. Andrews, Scotland, for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, held at three local courses, the Old Course among them.
Citrus County Chronicle

Xiyu Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking.
The Independent

Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world

Rory McIlroy believes elite golf can come together again despite the continuing bitterness between the established tours and upstart LIV Golf.The arrival of Saudi-backed series has fractured the game this year, with a number of the world’s top players switching to the lucrative new circuit.McIlroy, the world number two, has been a strong critic of LIV and has repeatedly bemoaned its impact on the sport but remains optimistic a harmonious way forward can be found.The Northern Irishman told BBC Sport: “I’m just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation.“Right now with two...
