‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously
According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
Revealed: These are the world’s best airlines
Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
The world’s longest flights, from London-Perth to Auckland-New York
Air New Zealand has launched a direct route from Auckland to New York City, earning the distinction of being the fourth longest commercial flight in existence. The route, between the US’ east coast and New Zealand’s international hub, covers 8,828 miles, with an average flight time of 17 hours, 35 minutes.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. “Ultra long-haul” is defined as any flight over 12 hours. While many of these routes are served...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
'I bet pilots would rather have a pay rise!' Travellers slam Virgin Atlantic's 'inclusivity drive' that will allow male staff to wear skirts as they call on airline to concentrate on lowering fares and making flights run on time instead
Virgin Atlantic has today updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in a move which has seen passengers criticise the airline for not focusing on passenger prices and experience instead. Staff including plane crew and pilots will be able to choose which uniform they wear: the company's 'red'...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
50% BONUS bei Iberia Plus Avios Sale
Bei Iberia Plus Avios mit einem 50% Bonus kaufen …. Es ist wieder mal Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Bei diesem Durchgang gibt es die klassischen 50% Bonus bei Iberia Plus. Wie gewohnt können wir die Avios zu British Airways Executive Club transferieren und dann eigentlich auch zu Qatar Privilege Club.
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
One of Europe's busiest airports to cap passengers through early 2023
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport announced plans Thursday to continue capping the number of travelers departing from the airport through early 2023.
United Airlines to halt service at New York's JFK airport in October
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.
