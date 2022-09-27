ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously

According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Revealed: These are the world’s best airlines

Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airline Alliance#Bei#American Express Card#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tritt Skyteam#Gute News#Mit Virgin Atlantic#Starke Airline#Allianz#Skypriority#Joint Venture#Delta Air Lines#Air France Klm Skyteam#Flying Club
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The world’s longest flights, from London-Perth to Auckland-New York

Air New Zealand has launched a direct route from Auckland to New York City, earning the distinction of being the fourth longest commercial flight in existence. The route, between the US’ east coast and New Zealand’s international hub, covers 8,828 miles, with an average flight time of 17 hours, 35 minutes.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. “Ultra long-haul” is defined as any flight over 12 hours. While many of these routes are served...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I bet pilots would rather have a pay rise!' Travellers slam Virgin Atlantic's 'inclusivity drive' that will allow male staff to wear skirts as they call on airline to concentrate on lowering fares and making flights run on time instead

Virgin Atlantic has today updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in a move which has seen passengers criticise the airline for not focusing on passenger prices and experience instead. Staff including plane crew and pilots will be able to choose which uniform they wear: the company's 'red'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

50% BONUS bei Iberia Plus Avios Sale

Bei Iberia Plus Avios mit einem 50% Bonus kaufen …. Es ist wieder mal Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Bei diesem Durchgang gibt es die klassischen 50% Bonus bei Iberia Plus. Wie gewohnt können wir die Avios zu British Airways Executive Club transferieren und dann eigentlich auch zu Qatar Privilege Club.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy