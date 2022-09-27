ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
MLive.com

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction

Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
MLive.com

Michigan State football vs. Maryland prediction and odds: Saturday, 10/1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans were blanked by the #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 34-7 last weekend, and our experts had Minnesota -2.5 as their...
MLive.com

Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football

ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
MLive.com

Scottie Hazelton says Michigan State’s defense isn’t ‘super far away,’ just needs to fix details

EAST LANSING – With a 52-0 win against Akron three weeks ago, Michigan State picked up the first shutout since Mel Tucker took over the program in 2020. In the two games since, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have been shredded on defense while suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They gave up 73 points combined and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the double-digit defeats.
MLive.com

Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season

Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6

Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
