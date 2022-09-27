Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction
Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Iowa, Michigan State-Maryland
Ryan Zuke: 19-26 But we’re done now with those hard-to-predict non-conference matchups and on to the meat of the Big Ten schedule with seven games on this week’s slate:. TV: BTN | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Wisconsin...
MLive.com
Michigan State football vs. Maryland prediction and odds: Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans were blanked by the #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 34-7 last weekend, and our experts had Minnesota -2.5 as their...
MLive.com
Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football
ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
MLive.com
Scottie Hazelton says Michigan State’s defense isn’t ‘super far away,’ just needs to fix details
EAST LANSING – With a 52-0 win against Akron three weeks ago, Michigan State picked up the first shutout since Mel Tucker took over the program in 2020. In the two games since, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have been shredded on defense while suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They gave up 73 points combined and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the double-digit defeats.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season
Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
MLive.com
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
MLive.com
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6
9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 6 area football schedule
The last stretch of September games are here and this time next month, we’ll be talking playoff matchups. But before we dive into the area football schedule for Week 6, we have to honor the winner of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll for Week 5 performances.
MLive.com
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
