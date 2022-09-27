Read full article on original website
50% BONUS bei Iberia Plus Avios Sale
Bei Iberia Plus Avios mit einem 50% Bonus kaufen …. Es ist wieder mal Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Bei diesem Durchgang gibt es die klassischen 50% Bonus bei Iberia Plus. Wie gewohnt können wir die Avios zu British Airways Executive Club transferieren und dann eigentlich auch zu Qatar Privilege Club.
35% RABATT bei IHG Japan
IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Hyatt (30%), Radisson Hotels (40%) & Air Canada (85%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
Norse Atlantic Airways gains UK Air Operator Certificate
Norse Atlantic Airways has obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The move will allow the airline to begin direct flights from the United Kingdom. For Norse Atlantic, it is a key part of its business plan since the inception of the airline in March 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Win A Sunny $4,000 Vrbo Vacation!
Homeaway.com is currently running the Follow The Sun Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $4,000 Vrbo trip! The prize includes a vacation rental for up to $3,000 and Expedia Rewards points which can be used to get you to your destination. If I were to win...
Bilt Rewards Double Points On All Categories On The First Of Every Month
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Double points? On all spending? Sign me up! There’s also 50% off on cruises and free SoulCycle classes. Bilt Rewards, the program that lets you earn points for paying your rent, is also turbo-charging their credit card. I’m a big fan of what Bilt Rewards has been building, and this latest double points offering is another example of them making their credit card a valuable one to have in your wallet. Hyatt has consistently done a good job making their card worthwhile to hold onto and Bilt seems to understand this value proposition. We covered this in detail on our podcast this week if you want to follow along there. Let’s dig into the details.
Capital One Fails The Loyalty Test With Ongoing Point Transfer Problem
It’s more than just the inability to transfer Capital One points to airline and hotel partners over the last week that is the problem…it’s Capital One’s utter failure to communicate what is going on to the consumers it says that it values. Capital One Transfer Problem...
China Airlines unvelies its new Pokemon Jet
At Economy Class and Beyond, we do like Pokemon a fair bit*. So imagine our delight when China Airlines unveiled its new Pokemon Jet. The new jet is called the “Pikachu Jet CI”. It is the first Pokémon-liveried aircraft in Taiwan. The aircraft that was painted was an Airbus A321neo.
Review: Virgin Atlantic 787-9 Economy Class
Virgin Atlantic offers a very respectable long haul economy class product with great service, edible meals, and a wide library of in-flight-entertainment. I flew from Los Angeles to London on Virgin Atlantic because it was the only flight that worked in my schedule. I redeemed miles for the booking, at a cost of 15,000 points and $150.30 in taxes and fees. Considering one-way and round-trip fares were both over $2,000, I found this to be one of my best mileage redemptions ever.
New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards
You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
