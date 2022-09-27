ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars: Argentina Selects ‘Argentina, 1985’ for 2023 International Feature Race

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Baxqh_0iC7d2G300

Argentina has selected Santiago Mitre’s crowd-pleasing courtroom drama Argentina, 1985 as its national contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

There are echoes of the Jan. 6 hearings in the film’s true story of the group of heroic lawyers, led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who engaged in a David vs. Goliath battle to try and prosecute the leaders of Argentina’s military for crimes committed during the country’s bloody dictatorship. More than just a legal battle, the outcome of the case will determine how strong Argentina’s nascent democracy can be.

Argentina, 1985 premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year. Starring Ricardo Darín ( The Secret In Their Eyes) and Peter Lanzani, Argentina, 1985 is the first Argentina original from Amazon Prime, which will be releasing the film stateside on Oct. 21.

Argentinian films have been nominated for the best international feature Oscar seven times in the past and have won twice: for Juan José Campanella’s The Secret In Their Eyes in 2009 and in 1985 for Luis Puenzo’s The Official Story .

The U.S. Academy will announce the 15 shortlist contenders for the 2023 international feature Oscar on Dec. 21. The five nominees will be announced Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars take place on March 12, 2023.

