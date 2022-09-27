ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers

U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.

McCall discussed ITV’s commercial and business challenges, competition from global streaming giants and the upcoming launch of streamer ITVX during an on-stage conversation with BBC journalist Amol Rajan.

Because ITVX is a free service, the company can “monetize” it with advertising. The company’s catch-up ITV Hub didn’t have enough content to make it sticky, she argued. The way we will engage with customers will change given the firm can collect data. “We will be very subtle” about this, but it will get a chance to better message and market to viewers.

SVOD will remain around 10 percent of total ITV revenue, while overall digital revenue will grow, McCall said. ITV Studios is around 50 percent and will be able to grow beyond that share and in terms of overall revenue, she said.

ITV will launch ITVX in November as a free, advertising-funded streaming service to attract more overall viewers for its content, Kevin Lygo, managing director, media and entertainment at ITV, told the Edinburgh TV Festival in August. It will feature all of ITV’s programming along with content acquisitions, including from the U.S. and including films, he said. A new exclusive programming event will drop on the streamer regularly, starting with espionage drama A Spy Among Friends , starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

Lygo also credited the “extraordinary success” of fellow reality TV series Love Island as a key driver behind ITV’s decision to reboot reality hit Big Brother .

In late July, ITV said that it was “mindful” of macro-economic clouds and was keeping a close eye on them, but management said back then that the company has not seen an impact on its advertising business so far.

ITV also has not seen slowing streaming subscriber momentum akin to Netflix at its BritBox service or a slowdown in production work ordered by the streaming giant, CEO McCall emphasized back then. “That doesn’t mean to say that we are not mindful of what is happening in the subscription market,” including Netflix’s back-to-back quarters of subscriber losses, she said at the time. “But it is not a concern for us, I think simply because BritBox is a very different kind of product. … It is very niche, the content doesn’t appear anywhere else.”