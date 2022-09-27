Person, several dogs found dead in High Point home; case deemed ‘suspicious’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead.
At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street.Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ star killed in Memphis crash
The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been there for a few days,” adding that a person and several dogs were dead inside the home.
At the scene, officers found the bodies “already in a stage of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.”
Police believe the death is suspicious and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide pending autopsy results.
Officers did not release any identifying information about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 1