ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

By Mackenzie Moore, Anslee Daniel
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIzmk_0iC7cvAm00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls.

“Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum.”They come to Bristol for a reason; they know they’re going to be successful here, so our message to other businesses is, ‘It’s time to bring your business here as well.'”

City leaders transferred the land in lot 15 to KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, and groundbreaking is slated for early 2023.

According to its website , Richmond-based KM Hotels manages properties from the four largest hotel chains in the world in several East Coast and inland states. Properties include Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Residence Inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQhoC_0iC7cvAm00
Proposed site plan

“We collect tax revenue from those hotel rooms, so it’s great…we can take that tax revenue to use for other things like our first responders, our school system, paying down our city debt,” Farnum said.

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

City leaders expect the Marriott Residence Inn to open in 2024 and hope it helps with struggling development in the area.

“That’s going to help us bring in more tax revenue for the falls to help us pay those bonds,” said Mack Chapman, the city’s economic developer. “I know we’ve struggled in years past to make sure we have the revenue to pay those bonds back and this is only a step in that direction.

“The developers of the development — Interstate Realty — they’ve been working hard. Over the years, I know we’ve struggled to develop it, so we’re seeing a lot of growth with it right now. I stay in communication with them every day to see what we have in the pipeline, what we can push.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztADK_0iC7cvAm00
Land at The Falls where the Marriott Residence Inn is set to go.

The hotel is more than an economic need. With Rhythm and Roots, the Bristol Race and the upcoming Country Thunder concert, more places for people to stay are needed.

“It’s going to be booked,” said Chapman. “We’re seeing stuff being booked all the way to Abingdon just from the concert this week at the race track. The whole region is benefitting from stuff that’s going on just in Bristol.”

Farnum and Chapman both say new shops and restaurants are also on the way ahead of the 2024 business boom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
Lodging

Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Who’s Building That?: $90M new jail project going vertical soon

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

List: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy! Saturday, Oct. 1 Music in the CastleWhat: 70th annual marching band competitionWhere: Tennessee High […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
wcyb.com

Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, more than 50 employers looking to hire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hotel Chains#Hampton Inn#Hotel Rooms#The Falls#Marriott#Business Industry#Linus Business#Km Hotels#Holiday Inn Express#Comfort Inn
WJHL

Kingsport: 17,000 water meters replaced so far

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport says it is continuing to make progress on replacing water meters across the city. In an update posted Thursday, the city said that 17,000 of the 39,000 meters in the system have been replaced so far. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed, allowing the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County Animal Shelter holding pumpkin fundraiser

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With temperatures dropping and Halloween approaching, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is holding a pumpkin and fall decorations fundraiser. The shelter is selling a variety of pumpkins along with gourds, bales of straw and dried corn stalks at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol. There are also displays where people can […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Red Cross trains future volunteers for Ian disaster relief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Area, Hawkins County Chapter American Red Cross is holding classes to train volunteers to send down to Florida in efforts to aid victims following the damage from Hurricane Ian. Many of the volunteers are local community workers like William Hopcroft, who is a firefighter for the Hickory Cove Volunteer […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet

KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October

October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy