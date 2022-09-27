Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls.

“Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum.”They come to Bristol for a reason; they know they’re going to be successful here, so our message to other businesses is, ‘It’s time to bring your business here as well.'”

City leaders transferred the land in lot 15 to KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, and groundbreaking is slated for early 2023.

According to its website , Richmond-based KM Hotels manages properties from the four largest hotel chains in the world in several East Coast and inland states. Properties include Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Residence Inn.

Proposed site plan

“We collect tax revenue from those hotel rooms, so it’s great…we can take that tax revenue to use for other things like our first responders, our school system, paying down our city debt,” Farnum said.

City leaders expect the Marriott Residence Inn to open in 2024 and hope it helps with struggling development in the area.

“That’s going to help us bring in more tax revenue for the falls to help us pay those bonds,” said Mack Chapman, the city’s economic developer. “I know we’ve struggled in years past to make sure we have the revenue to pay those bonds back and this is only a step in that direction.

“The developers of the development — Interstate Realty — they’ve been working hard. Over the years, I know we’ve struggled to develop it, so we’re seeing a lot of growth with it right now. I stay in communication with them every day to see what we have in the pipeline, what we can push.”

Land at The Falls where the Marriott Residence Inn is set to go.

The hotel is more than an economic need. With Rhythm and Roots, the Bristol Race and the upcoming Country Thunder concert, more places for people to stay are needed.

“It’s going to be booked,” said Chapman. “We’re seeing stuff being booked all the way to Abingdon just from the concert this week at the race track. The whole region is benefitting from stuff that’s going on just in Bristol.”

Farnum and Chapman both say new shops and restaurants are also on the way ahead of the 2024 business boom.

