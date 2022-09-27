Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year
Akio Toyoda celebrated when Toyota overtook GM, which had enjoyed a long run as the bestselling carmaker in the US.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Comments / 0