Miami-Dade & Broward Schools Canceled Wednesday & Thursday
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres announces public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.
Superintendent Dotres notes school buses have do deal with wind and water. Other students walk to school.
After school programs and evening classes tonight have also be canceled.
Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright announces public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as well.
