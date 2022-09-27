ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade & Broward Schools Canceled Wednesday & Thursday

By Erica Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres announces public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Superintendent Dotres notes school buses have do deal with wind and water. Other students walk to school.

After school programs and evening classes tonight have also be canceled.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright announces public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as well.

CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian prompts schools closures in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Several schools and colleges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties opted Tuesday to close for the next two days as gusty winds and torrential rains from Hurricane Ian lashed south Florida. As parents lined up to collect their children from school Tuesday, some were glad that school administrators made the decision to suspend classes."I think it's a good thing if it's keeping the kids safe," parent Val Baptiste said. "And unfortunately we have this inclement weather. I think is a good thing."Parents of students attending school in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were notified earlier in the day about the decision...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Broward Schools Cancel Classes Due to Hurricane Ian

Broward County Public Schools have canceled all classes Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, administrators said. Before and after school activities are also canceled, including field trips, night classes, and aftercare. The district chose to hold regular classes Tuesday. But all after-school activities, field trips, and night classes were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Miami, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Miami. The Christopher Columbus High School football team will have a game with Miami Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Coral Gables High School football team will have a game with Miami Palmetto Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

After years of scrutiny, Miami-Dade schools reviews discipline policies in response to grand jury

For years, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has faced scrutiny for its so-called “Student Success Centers” — alternative sites for students facing suspensions that some say left kids without adequate instruction or counseling. Now, MDCPS is putting the success centers on hiatus and reviewing its student discipline policies, after state officials accused the district of “laundering” school safety data.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KSLTV

LDS missionaries in Florida are safe following hurricane

FLORIDA — All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Ian pummeled the coast near Cayo Costa. Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church said, “At the moment, all missionaries are safe in Florida.”. The missions...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
#Linus K12#Catholic Schools
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues

Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

