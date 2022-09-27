WATCH: Joe Manchin takes aim at Bernie Sanders as permitting battle rages on



S en. Joe Manchin (D-WV) took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday for not supporting permitting reform bills such as the one he included in a recent resolution to avert a government shutdown.

Sanders has never been a fan of permitting reform bills or an all-in energy policy, Manchin said. However, Manchin said he was surprised he did not have wide-ranging support from Republicans.

'THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME': MANCHIN PLEADS WITH GOP TO PLAY BALL ON PERMITTING REFORM

"I never did think Bernie would ever [support it] — he's never been for any permitting reforms whatsoever, and he's not been for an energy policy that works for America — that means all-in, you have to have fossil," Manchin told Fox Business's Neil Cavuto. "You have to be strong with your fossil [fuel production]. You have to be energy-independent if you want to be secured, and if you want to be the superpower of the world, we can walk and chew gum. We can invest in the technology for the future, making sure we have the energy we need today. So I never did think I'd have Bernie and some of the extreme, far Left."



It was a surprise that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was against the bill, especially considering opposing the bill could lead to a government shutdown, Manchin said.

"What I didn't expect is that Mitch McConnell, my Republican friends, would be signing up with Bernie or trying to get the same outcome by not passing permitting reform," Manchin said.

The bill was part of a compromise Manchin made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) last month in exchange for the West Virginia centrist's support on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Manchin's colleagues have declined to get on board, however — for reasons related to the bill itself for some and distrust of the senator for others over his backing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sen. Shelley Capito (R-WV) is one of the few Republicans in the Senate to support the bill, but she also has a separate permitting bill in the works that has broader Republican support, according to the outlet.