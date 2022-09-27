Arrest warrant issued in fatal car accident involving six-year-old

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Pittsburgh woman in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 6-year-old boy in Glen Hazel.

36-year-old Rhonda Wood is being charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop at a stop sign, and careless driving.

Pittsburgh Police say Wood's vehicle struck six-year-old Jamel Austin in the 700 block of Johnston Avenue back on July 26th.

Wood stayed at the scene when authorites arrived at the scene of the accident.

Austin later died at the hospital.