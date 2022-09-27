Deceased man identified in Gibson County school bus wreck

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner’s Office has identified Francis William Perry, 54, of Oakland City, as the person who died.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

It happened near SR 64 and CR 950 East.

Sgt. Todd Ringle says no injuries were reported on the school bus. James Wilson, Superintendent of the East Gibson School District, said the eight children on the school bus were transported on a different bus and parents were immediately notified. He also said counseling was offered to the students.

Indiana State Police were called to reconstruct the accident. The road was closed while police investigated, but has since been reopened.

