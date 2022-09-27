ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Deceased man identified in Gibson County school bus wreck

By Seth Austin, Audrey Walker
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOOaL_0iC7cXBS00

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner’s Office has identified Francis William Perry, 54, of Oakland City, as the person who died.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

It happened near SR 64 and CR 950 East.

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

Sgt. Todd Ringle says no injuries were reported on the school bus. James Wilson, Superintendent of the East Gibson School District, said the eight children on the school bus were transported on a different bus and parents were immediately notified. He also said counseling was offered to the students.

Indiana State Police were called to reconstruct the accident. The road was closed while police investigated, but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvih.com

Jobsite Accident Claims Life In Hardin County

A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school’s remodel.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gibson County, IN
Accidents
County
Perry County, IN
County
Gibson County, IN
City
Oakland City, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
Perry County, IN
Crime & Safety
Gibson County, IN
Crime & Safety
Oakland City, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
witzamfm.com

Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County

Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash on St. Joseph Avenue. They said around 6:25 a.m. Friday that both directions were shut down north of Wittman Dr.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
Person
William Perry
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
harrodsburgherald.com

Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission

An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gibson Co#Indiana State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
wevv.com

Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler

An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother. Police say that hospital...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy