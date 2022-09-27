ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh prepares as Hurricane Ian continues north

The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Reporter: Ken SmithPhotographer: Rick ArmstrongWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#The Walk#Food Truck#National#Wral#Centennial Campus#Safechild#Corral Riding Academy
WRAL

Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
APEX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday

Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy