Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
Related
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
WRAL
Man found dead on Raleigh greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police were investigating after a man was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway. Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
WRAL
Raleigh prepares as Hurricane Ian continues north
The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Reporter: Ken SmithPhotographer: Rick ArmstrongWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Fayetteville hotels provide support for hurricane evacuees
Florida residents traveling up Interstate 95 to flee the wrath of Hurricane Ian have a new resource to help them find available hotel rooms and other resources in the Fayetteville area. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
Disturbing Halloween decoration comes down after residents complain
A family in Harnett County took down a Halloween decoration that many locals interpreted as an offensive display. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Half of people shot in Chapel Hill are shot within a mile of UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two of five people shot and killed this year in Chapel Hill have been shot at the same housing complex: University Gardens Condominiums. It's less than a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. On Tuesday night, three more people were...
WRAL
23-year-old Durham woman charged with murder after man's body found stuffed in trunk
DURHAM, N.C. — A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after a man's body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at a Durham apartment complex. The Durham Police Department said on Sept. 13 they found Jivon Cherry, 39, from Durham, in a car parked at the Falls Pointe at the Park Apartments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill
The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
In Cumberland County, a reminder how devastating hurricane floods can be
On Pennystone Drive, homeowners are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew with the threat of future flooding still to come. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
WRAL
Wake County leaders consider changing start times for elementary, high schools
The district will host town halls and focus groups on later this fall and will soon send out a survey soliciting feedback. No changes would be made until the 2024-25 school year, at the earliest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Heavy rain moves into Fayetteville as Ian nears coast
Get a look at conditions in Fayetteville, where Ian will deliver strong winds and up to 4 inches of rain on Friday as the hurricane moves closer to the Carolinas. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
Comments / 0