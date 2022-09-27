Read full article on original website
Related
Lenawee Smiles: TV ads are puzzling – or is there a pill for that too?
If you read this, please comment. I am old and well past my sell-by date. It is all too possible that I should just keep my aging mouth shut. Pharmaceutical companies for some time have been advertising on television. All well and good. What worries me are all the commercials touting medications for...
msn.com
The 5 healthiest fruits in the world
Slide 1 of 5: Eating half a grapefruit regularly, before each meal, helps to lose weight. Because its sugar content is minimal, it also helps reduce insulin resistance.
msn.com
Like indoor smoking, flavored vape tobacco, menthol sales must be banned in region| Opinion
Rob Crane is board president of Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation/Tobacco21. We've suffered through two and a half years of a devastating pandemic, but what many may not realize is that during this period, more Americans died from tobacco than from COVID. The equally sad truth is most smokers fervently want...
msn.com
CBS News ripped for promoting study saying gender surgery for 14-year-olds 'improves' their lives
Conservative Twitter users were outraged by a recent CBS News article touting a study which claimed that transgender people between the ages of 14 and 24 have better lives after undergoing "top surgery." The article reported Tuesday, "The quality of life of young transmasculine people dramatically improves after receiving top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Pillow Covered In Drool In the Morning? It Happens to the Best of Us—Here's Why
Everyone wakes up from time to time with drool on their cheek and pillow. Drooling in your sleep can definitely be embarrassing, but it’s also incredibly common. Medical experts say it’s usually nothing to worry about, but if you've ever wondered why people drool in their sleep, there are a few things you should know.
Comments / 0