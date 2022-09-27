ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

“NOBODY loved me” Dennis Rodman reflects on his “dark days” growing up as a young NBA superstar

By Rakibul John Rodgers
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Crawfish Gumbo
2d ago

It was obviously, in spite of him being a wild child, there was a sadness about him, still is.

Reply(8)
5
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons

Comments / 0

Community Policy