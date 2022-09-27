“NOBODY loved me” Dennis Rodman reflects on his “dark days” growing up as a young NBA superstar

Read full article on original website
Crawfish Gumbo
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan, the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends. […]
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA YoungBoy, 22, welcomes ninth child and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle as rapper shares sweet pic with new son
RAPPER NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his ninth child and second with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle. The Louisana rapper celebrated the birth of his son on Wednesday by sharing a sweet snap of himself feeding his son with the caption: "We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn."
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance
New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Knicks' Derrick Rose Details How He Took Diet Inspiration from Tim Duncan
Entering his 15th year in the league, New York Knicks guard and former MVP Derrick Rose is looking for ways to extend his longevity, much like how Tim Duncan did with the San Antonio Spurs.
Dwayne Wade Reacts After Jamal Crawford Is Announced As His Replacement On ‘Inside The NBA’
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade took a step in the media world after his retirement in 2019. Now, three years later, he’s taking a step back. According to reporters, the former Miami Heat superstar has stepped down from his position on TNT Thursdays and will be replaced by Jamal Crawford.
LeBron James Shares His All-Time Lakers Starting 5: "I’m Going Magic At 1, Jerry West At The 2, Kobe At The 3, Myself At The 4 And Shaq At The 5.”
The Los Angeles Lakers is probably the most storied franchise in all of basketball. The players that have played for the Lakers are some of the all-time greats of the sport period. Out of the 5 all-time top scorers in NBA history, 3 have been associated with the Lakers. Considering...
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
