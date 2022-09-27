ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ahead of Chiefs, Bucs relocating due to Hurricane Ian

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0xNx_0iC7c0Ny00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for this weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Buccaneers announced Monday that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate to Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on KSN and NBC. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

American Airlines flight interrupted by sounds of moaning, groaning PA system

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4Lsu_0iC7c0Ny00
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Sept. 26, 2022. (Credit: NASA)

Tuesday is a regular day off for players.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Football
State
Florida State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Miami-dade County, FL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Florida, MO
City
Miami, FL
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Hurricanes#American Football#Hurricane Ian#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Miami Dolphins#Nbc#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy