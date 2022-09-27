Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th. The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits. There may be some discolored...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen issue results of meeting on September 26
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill. John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.
kttn.com
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
kttn.com
Putnam County Route YY bridge now open
A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route YY, north of U.S. Route 136 near Unionville, is now complete. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transpiration, began the project in early August which brought the bridge deck up to current standards, improved the driving surface, and removed the previous load posting which limited vehicles greater than 19 tons.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
kchi.com
City Expects To Close On Strand This Week
The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
kttn.com
Grundy County Emergency Management to meet in October
A Missouri Day recap and review will be held at the Grundy County Emergency Management fourth quarter all-hazards meeting next month. Emergency response partners can attend the meeting in the Trenton Fire Department’s training room on October 18th at 10 a.m. Other items on the agenda include a 2022...
kttn.com
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
kttn.com
Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge. Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Fair set for October 6
The Admissions Office at North Central Missouri College in Trenton will host a college fair Thursday, October 6th, in the Ketcham Community Center on the college campus in Trenton. The college fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with representatives from approximately 45 colleges, technical schools, and...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to offer free trapping clinic near Sumner
A free Beginner’s Trapping Clinic will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner. This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.
kttn.com
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
kttn.com
Woman from Chula charged with manslaughter has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A Chula woman charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter had her case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 26th. 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser voluntarily waived a preliminary hearing. She is scheduled for an arraignment on October 6th. Glosser has also been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court
