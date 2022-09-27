ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in late-night midtown Sacramento shootout identified as 34-year-old from Elk Grove

By Rosalio Ahumada
 3 days ago

The man killed in a shootout in a midtown Sacramento intersection Sunday morning has been identified.

Alfonso Martinez Jr., 34, of Elk Grove was gunned down at 28th and J streets after a disturbance at the BarWest sports bar, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, Sacramento police announced a suspect in Martinez’s slaying after SWAT officers arrested Michael Escobar, 23, in West Sacramento . Escobar is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail.

A Sacramento police spokesman said the shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of J Street after a disturbance inside BarWest, which led to staff ejecting a group of people from the sports bar. Investigators determined that at least one of the people involved in the shooting had been ejected from the bar before going outside and retrieving a gun, Eaton said.

Radio traffic from the incident indicated Martinez was found in nearby James Marshall Park with a gun in his possession. Escobar also had a gun, police said, and is facing a felony charge of assault on a person with a semi-automatic firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said Monday it was clear to investigators that the shootout involving the two men occurred in the middle of the intersection. No one else was injured.

Escobar is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
