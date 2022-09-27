ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanSided

Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds

Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is the Singapore Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. F1 LIVE: Follow FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton targets strong showingVerstappen has won the...
FanSided

Formula 1: Sergio Perez facing elimination in Singapore

Sergio Perez can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, there are five drivers who still mathematically have a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who sits in third place in the driver standings through 16 of 22 races on the schedule, is one of them.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton starts third in Singapore GP with Charles Leclerc on pole

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and starts today’s race at the front with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than...
The Independent

Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton explains his use of nose stud in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton says he has a doctor’s letter over his use of a nose stud as he faces a fine for wearing it in Singapore.Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds.Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his piercings at the 10th round at Silverstone in July.But Hamilton was seen wearing the nose stud in practice and qualifying in Singapore.He was summoned by the FIA to see the stewards with a Mercedes representative for an alleged breach of appendix L, chapter three of the FIA International Sporting Code.It is...
SkySports

Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in Practice One to top a session for first time in 2022

Lewis Hamilton produced a surprise late show of pace to edge out Max Verstappen for the fastest time in opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who can win the world championship this weekend if results go his way, appeared to be continuing his dominant form for Red Bull as he topped the timesheet by a considerable margin for much of the session.
ESPN

Red Bull's Christian Horner hits back at 'defamatory' claims over alleged budget cap breach

SINGAPORE -- Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at claims his team exceeded the budget cap last season, saying such accusations are "extremely defamatory". The FIA is due to complete its analysis of the 2021 accounts of all ten teams next week to determine whether their spending fell in line with the financial regulations. Last year the regulations set a budget cap at $145 million, although there has been ongoing discussion between teams and the governing body over exactly which types of expenditure fall under the cap.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
FOX Sports

F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery

Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday's first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
