roi-nj.com
NJEDA’s Small Business Improvement Grant program awards close to $13M since February
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority‘s Small Business Improvement Grant has awarded close to $13 million to over 500 small businesses in the Garden State since it launched this February. Businesses received up to $50,000 to reimburse costs associated with making building improvements or purchasing new Furniture, Fixtures and...
roi-nj.com
EDA offering grants of up to $1M for those training offshore wind workforce
New Jersey officials have long said they want the fast-growing offshore wind industry to offer economic opportunities — a fancy way of saying career opportunities — to all segments of the population, especially underserved communities. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced earlier this month that it is...
roi-nj.com
Tradition of giving: How Mechanical Contractors Association helps nonprofits
It was September 2020 — when the pandemic still had a firm grip on the state. The Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey knew it wanted — and needed — to help. So, when it came to donate the proceeds from its annual golf fundraiser, sending them to its political action committee didn’t seem appropriate.
roi-nj.com
Family Success Institute awarded $100K grant from RWJ Foundation
The Family Success Institute was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to support family success. Budgeted over the course of two years, the grant supports FSI’s general operations, including programming and promoting the social determinants of good health: family relationships and community connections, safety and financial security, health and well-being and lifelong learning and education.
roi-nj.com
Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K
A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates manufacturing firm’s move to new, 27,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Sparta
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated the lease for 14,080 square feet of industrial space for Glass Flooring Systems in a brand new, 27,000-square-foot industrial building in Sparta. The building is located at 6 Aaron Way, and Hanson’s John Schilp represented both the landlord, 6 Aaron Way...
roi-nj.com
Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute grows its presence at Raritan Commons
Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute of Hunterdon, a state-of-the-art cardiovascular facility, is expanding its presence at Raritan Commons, taking a lease for 6,456 square feet, according to Larken Associates. The growing practice had previously leased a 4,624-square-foot space at Raritan Commons, which is located at 200 Route 31 N. in...
roi-nj.com
Murphy’s favorability, job approval numbers up in latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll
Here are the key takeaways on Gov. Phil Murphy and the state that can be gleaned from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, which was released Thursday morning. Murphy’s job approval rating: 54% approve; 37% disapprove; 9% not sure (up from 49-46-5 in the spring);. Murphy’s favorability rating: 47% favorable; 33%...
roi-nj.com
CBRE adds to industrial and logistics advisory team with new EVP
CBRE on Thursday said Brian Golden has joined the firm’s industry-leading industrial & logistics advisory team in New Jersey as an executive vice president. Golden, who specializes in institutional landlord and tenant representation, will represent a wide range of clients in the development and implementation of real estate strategies throughout the Northeast region.
roi-nj.com
Millhill Child and Family Development executive director to retire
Millhill Child and Family Development‘s executive director, Cynthia Oberkofler, will be retiring effective Dec. 31, according to a Thursday announcement from the Trenton-based nonprofit. Oberkofler joined the agency dedicated to empowering children and families with culturally sensitive educational and behavioral health services in 2002 as chief financial officer. In...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Newton multifamily portfolio for $22.5M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Newton for $22.45 million. The portfolio includes Swartswood Gardens, with 32 units at 4-20 Swartswood Road, Stonewood Apartments, with 32 units at 31 Paterson Ave., and Mill Street Manor, with 51 units at 4 Mill Street and 10-16 Hillside Terrace.
roi-nj.com
Choose New Jersey opens economic development office in Ireland
Gov. Phil Murphy’s desire to increase economic investment from overseas took another big step forward Thursday as Choose New Jersey announced it was opening an economic development office in Cork, Ireland. The office, which will be run by Managing Director Steve Lenox, opened earlier this month. Choose officials said...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
roi-nj.com
How branding yourself sets you apart: Lessons from NJBIA’s Women Business Leaders Forum
What do people say about you when you’re not in the room? One would hope the talk is all good. In addition to all positive words, is it all current, consistent and authentic?. Let’s face it, what others know about you can make a difference in your career. Good...
roi-nj.com
Summit Health, CityMD unveil new logo designs
Summit Health and CityMD revealed a new brand logo Thursday morning, one they feel reinforces their shared commitment to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care — and support for patients at every step of their care journey. The modern new design mark, made up of four intersecting arrows, represents Summit Health...
roi-nj.com
Platkin confirmed as attorney general
Matt Platkin was confirmed Thursday as the 62nd attorney general of New Jersey in a 24-10 vote in the state Senate. Platkin, who formerly served as chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, was nominated by Murphy for the role of attorney general on Feb. 3. He has been acting attorney general since Feb. 14.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Hartford Corners in Delran
Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Hartford Corners, a 215,000-square-foot retail property in Delran, Levin Management Corp. announced Wednesday. The fast-casual sandwich franchise will be taking an 1,800-square-foot lease on the property, which is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road in Burlington County. Jersey Mike’s...
roi-nj.com
Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
