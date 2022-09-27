ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roi-nj.com

Cutting ill-conceived tariffs would be big help to N.J. builders

While fuel prices may have slightly cooled, inflation has certainly not slowed down. The costs of everyday goods still remain at record highs, and New Jerseyans are feeling the financial squeeze. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August report showed inflation at 8.3% nationwide. These inflated prices are untenable, and...
BUSINESS
Phil Murphy
roi-nj.com

Chalakani named CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group

Dr. Tara Chalakani has been named CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group in Lakewood, the organization announced. Chalakani, who is currently working as the organization’s deputy CEO, brings 30 years of experience in diverse health care fields of nursing, psychology and mental health. PBHG is central New Jersey’s leading...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJ Bankers creates industry internship program

The New Jersey Bankers Association announced Wednesday that it will establish a New Jersey Bankers Banking Industry Internship Program. The program, which will kick off soon, will include traditional internship programs, exclusive networking events, an educational webinar series and a presence at select universities’ job fairs. It will be open to all New Jersey college students.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Family Success Institute awarded $100K grant from RWJ Foundation

The Family Success Institute was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to support family success. Budgeted over the course of two years, the grant supports FSI’s general operations, including programming and promoting the social determinants of good health: family relationships and community connections, safety and financial security, health and well-being and lifelong learning and education.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
roi-nj.com

Rutgers Law to offer Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business

Rutgers Law School will launch a six-month Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business in January 2023, the school announced Tuesday. The noncredit program will provide business owners with a thorough grounding in the rules and regulations of New Jersey’s cannabis industry as they pertain to every aspect of running a business, ensuring that people entering the market have the information they need to run legally compliant businesses.
COLLEGES
roi-nj.com

Murphy’s favorability, job approval numbers up in latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll

Here are the key takeaways on Gov. Phil Murphy and the state that can be gleaned from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, which was released Thursday morning. Murphy’s job approval rating: 54% approve; 37% disapprove; 9% not sure (up from 49-46-5 in the spring);. Murphy’s favorability rating: 47% favorable; 33%...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

McCarter’s LaVecchia given N.J. State Bar Foundation’s top honor

McCarter & English Partner Jaynee LaVecchia recently received the 2022 Medal of Honor from the New Jersey State Bar Foundation. The award is the most prestigious honor given by the NJSBF. LaVecchia, a retired New Jersey Supreme Court justice, is one of the most consequential justices in modern history, sitting...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
ROSELAND, NJ

