Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Cutting ill-conceived tariffs would be big help to N.J. builders
While fuel prices may have slightly cooled, inflation has certainly not slowed down. The costs of everyday goods still remain at record highs, and New Jerseyans are feeling the financial squeeze. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August report showed inflation at 8.3% nationwide. These inflated prices are untenable, and...
roi-nj.com
NJEDA’s Small Business Improvement Grant program awards close to $13M since February
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority‘s Small Business Improvement Grant has awarded close to $13 million to over 500 small businesses in the Garden State since it launched this February. Businesses received up to $50,000 to reimburse costs associated with making building improvements or purchasing new Furniture, Fixtures and...
roi-nj.com
Tradition of giving: How Mechanical Contractors Association helps nonprofits
It was September 2020 — when the pandemic still had a firm grip on the state. The Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey knew it wanted — and needed — to help. So, when it came to donate the proceeds from its annual golf fundraiser, sending them to its political action committee didn’t seem appropriate.
roi-nj.com
LaVecchia, Perry, Byrne inspire audience at Women Business Leaders Forum
Retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia had an interesting take on the journey to becoming a leader. “When one sits down at the decision-maker’s desk, there are only a few strides to walk from the front of the desk to behind the desk and being the leader of an organization,” she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
roi-nj.com
Chalakani named CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group
Dr. Tara Chalakani has been named CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group in Lakewood, the organization announced. Chalakani, who is currently working as the organization’s deputy CEO, brings 30 years of experience in diverse health care fields of nursing, psychology and mental health. PBHG is central New Jersey’s leading...
roi-nj.com
NJ Bankers creates industry internship program
The New Jersey Bankers Association announced Wednesday that it will establish a New Jersey Bankers Banking Industry Internship Program. The program, which will kick off soon, will include traditional internship programs, exclusive networking events, an educational webinar series and a presence at select universities’ job fairs. It will be open to all New Jersey college students.
roi-nj.com
Family Success Institute awarded $100K grant from RWJ Foundation
The Family Success Institute was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to support family success. Budgeted over the course of two years, the grant supports FSI’s general operations, including programming and promoting the social determinants of good health: family relationships and community connections, safety and financial security, health and well-being and lifelong learning and education.
roi-nj.com
How branding yourself sets you apart: Lessons from NJBIA’s Women Business Leaders Forum
What do people say about you when you’re not in the room? One would hope the talk is all good. In addition to all positive words, is it all current, consistent and authentic?. Let’s face it, what others know about you can make a difference in your career. Good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Rutgers Law to offer Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business
Rutgers Law School will launch a six-month Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business in January 2023, the school announced Tuesday. The noncredit program will provide business owners with a thorough grounding in the rules and regulations of New Jersey’s cannabis industry as they pertain to every aspect of running a business, ensuring that people entering the market have the information they need to run legally compliant businesses.
roi-nj.com
Murphy’s favorability, job approval numbers up in latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll
Here are the key takeaways on Gov. Phil Murphy and the state that can be gleaned from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, which was released Thursday morning. Murphy’s job approval rating: 54% approve; 37% disapprove; 9% not sure (up from 49-46-5 in the spring);. Murphy’s favorability rating: 47% favorable; 33%...
roi-nj.com
McCarter’s LaVecchia given N.J. State Bar Foundation’s top honor
McCarter & English Partner Jaynee LaVecchia recently received the 2022 Medal of Honor from the New Jersey State Bar Foundation. The award is the most prestigious honor given by the NJSBF. LaVecchia, a retired New Jersey Supreme Court justice, is one of the most consequential justices in modern history, sitting...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Clara Maass Medical Center offers expanded cardiac care; marks milestone in non-emergent angioplasty procedures
Clara Maass Medical Center recently said it has begun offering heart patients intracoronary lithotripsy, a technology that delivers ultrasound waves at high pressure to break down the calcium in hard calcified blockages, allowing a better expansion of the vessels and safer stent delivery. The RWJBarnabas Health facility has been providing...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates manufacturing firm’s move to new, 27,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Sparta
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated the lease for 14,080 square feet of industrial space for Glass Flooring Systems in a brand new, 27,000-square-foot industrial building in Sparta. The building is located at 6 Aaron Way, and Hanson’s John Schilp represented both the landlord, 6 Aaron Way...
roi-nj.com
For HMH and St. Joseph’s, new infusion center is just 1st step in improving cancer care in North Jersey
Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Bob Garrett and St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin didn’t need to talk about the potential their new infusion center could bring to the community in Passaic County and North Jersey. They have been seeing it since July. While Tuesday night marked the ceremonial...
roi-nj.com
Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
Comments / 0