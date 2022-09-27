ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Acclaimed singer Jason Isbell is coming to Evansville's Victory Theatre

By Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItjdU_0iC7bNdd00

EVANSVILLE – Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is coming to Evansville.

The four-time Grammy winner and his band, The 400 Unit, will play The Victory Theatre on Jan. 27, the theater's assistant manager Megan Smith announced Tuesday morning. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Longtime performer Pierre Tra, who goes by the stage name Peter One, will serve as the opener.

"Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation," the release states. "The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song."

Isbell began his career as a guitarist and songwriter for The Drive-By Truckers. He's since branched into a prolific solo career, releasing classic country / folk albums such as "Southeastern" and "Something More Than Free." He and the 400 Unit's "The Nashville Sound" won Best Americana album at the 2017 Grammys.

Local life:Evansville-area food news: fish fry, Islamic Society Food Festival and more

His songs deal with everything from his daughter to dying cancer patients to raucous nights at a Super 8 motel. He's also written extensively about his struggles with sobriety. His song "Cover Me Up" has been streamed more than 56 million times on Spotify.

He and his band released another Grammy-winning album, "Reunions," in 2020 and followed it up with "Georgia Blue": a covers album dedicated to songwriters from Georgia after that state flipped to blue in the 2020 presidential election.

In recent years, his career has delved into film. He wrote the song "Maybe It's Time" for the 2018 remake of "A Star is Born," and is slated to appear in the forthcoming Martin Scorsese / Leonardo DiCaprio movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The show at The Victory will offer a kind-of second chance for Isbell fans who bought tickets to see him at the Owensboro Sportscenter last year. That show was eventually canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Longtime WSON radio host retiring

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music

Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Megan Smith
Person
Martin Scorsese
warricknews.com

2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition

BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WKDQ

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky

For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Poetry#Grammy Awards
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate

I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Grammy
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy