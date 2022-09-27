Swedish national seismic network says it detected two explosions near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea

Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Biden blasts Putin, Russia over annexations, pipeline ‘disinformation’
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not intimidate or scare off the U.S. and its allies from helping Ukraine, President Biden said Friday in a public response to Putin’s ceremony earlier in the day that carried out an annexation of Ukrainian territory. The annexation move was declared illegal by Ukraine,...
Putin annexes four regions of Ukraine ‘forever’ as Kyiv applies for Nato membership
Russia’s war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment,” Nato said on Friday after Vladimir Putin annexed more territory and declared sham referendum results to be “the will of millions of people”.Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called it “the largest attempted annexation of European territory by force since the Second World War”.The war was at “a pivotal moment,” he said, and Putin’s claim to the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson marked “the most serious escalation since the start of the war”.At a series of events in Moscow celebrating the land grab, Putin said there were “four new...
The EU will try a 'price corridor' to rein in surging energy costs after talks to cap gas prices ended without an agreement
"A fixed price cap on gas can only work if we answer the question of what happens if not enough gas comes to Europe," Germany's economy minister said.
United Airlines will halt service at New York's JFK airport
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.
