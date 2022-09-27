You could have said 'the former...' since you had enough common sense to address her as people should. I don't understand the need to use her maiden name all the time. I believe she's grown past that, after being Catherine Cambridge for 11 years, and yet people like you (who have an outlet by writing articles) still go back.
Why always Kate Middleton? No one ever called her Diana Spencer after she married Carles. She was Princess Diana. Can you give Princess Kate some respect please?
Most journalists and people are disrespectful to Princess Catherine, they address her as a common person, not as royal the way they should,when they writing about her RH,even before when she wasDuchess, she deserves to be respected, like she respects all the people she's meeting and talk about it, why's themedian so disrespectful to her and not calling her by her title,be polite, call and address her as Princess Catherine, the way she deserves 👑
Comments / 45