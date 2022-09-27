RADNOR — It’s not often, at the high school level or otherwise, that a soccer team’s gameplan hinges on how to contain the opposing right back. That is, however, one way to approach Notre Dame’s Audrey Cain. Such is the danger posed by the outside back and Rutgers commit, who can provide dangerous service with either foot and maraud through midfield like the ball is attached to her foot by a string, that devising ways to minimize her influence is point No. 1 in the tactics talk.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO