papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 28th): North Penn blanks Bensalem
North Penn 3, Bensalem 0: The Knights picked up the SOL crossover win on Wednesday behind goals from Kiera Sparango, Audrey McNair and and Lauren Blanch. Souderton 2, CR North 1: Trailing 1-0, the Indians rallied for the SOL crossover win on Wednesday behind two goals from freshman Sienna Stunkard.
papreplive.com
Girls Soccer: Stopping Notre Dame’s Audrey Cain no easy task
RADNOR — It’s not often, at the high school level or otherwise, that a soccer team’s gameplan hinges on how to contain the opposing right back. That is, however, one way to approach Notre Dame’s Audrey Cain. Such is the danger posed by the outside back and Rutgers commit, who can provide dangerous service with either foot and maraud through midfield like the ball is attached to her foot by a string, that devising ways to minimize her influence is point No. 1 in the tactics talk.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Minter wins PAC boys individual golf title, Fazio takes second
LIMERICK >> Jaden Minter continued his impressive rapid rise through the ranks by winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Individual Golf Championship Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Spring-Ford senior shot a 1-over 73, two strokes better than Ram teammate and defending champion Luke Fazio. Seven Spring-Ford players were...
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to daytime burglaries in multiple counties
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to charges he committed multiple daytime residential burglaries and attempted burglaries in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, including one during which he performed a sex act in view of a 102-year-old Cheltenham woman. Raheem White, 42, of the 200 block of East Montana...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Ranking in at Number 284, Malone is the largest shareholder and heiress...
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa.
PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Chester County to modernize and harden the electric grid to prevent customer outages this year. Over the longer term, PECO plans ... Read More » The post PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa. appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman admits providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal North Coventry crash
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown woman is awaiting her fate from a judge after she admitted to providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief
A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event. Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
