FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times News
Thursday games are gaining in popularity
Lehighton will kick off the high school football week tonight when it travels to Orwigsburg for a Thursday night matchup with Blue Mountain. If you think that Thursday night football games are becoming more popular, you’re right. Tonight’s game will be the fourth Thursday night game involving a Times...
Times News
Indians kickoff Thursday night against Blue Mtn.
Lehighton will open Week 6 action tonight with a trip to Blue Mountain. When: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. : Can the Tribe win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball?. A team’s record doesn’t always indicate how competitive they have been. Such is the case with Lehighton. At 1-4, the Tribe have been in position to have won every game they have played so far this season. Statistics suggest that a play here or there might have turned their fortunes around. The Maroon and White have been outscored by only 24 points in five games. Their offense, led by quarterback Brady O’Donnell and wide receiver Ian Rarick, has averaged nearly 30 points a game. The one significant statistic that accounts for them playing from behind most of the time is that they have been outscored 124-79 in the first half of games. Coach Tom McCarroll sees a steady improvement with his young team. “We’re getting better for sure in the last two games,” he said. “We were tied with Northwestern at the half, and were controlling the game with our run game.” O’Donnell has been handing the rock to Ethan Buchert, and he has responded by scoring six touchdowns, while averaging almost five yards per carry. “Our offensive line is intact as a new group this year,” said McCarroll, “And Ethan is still learning the position of running back, but he’s getting more comfortable with it.” Rarick, who McCarroll calls “one of the best receivers in the area,” has been phenomenal with catching passes. He has 31 receptions for 507 yards and five touchdowns and is a big play threat with an average of 16 yards per catch. “He’s a dynamic playmaker,” said McCarroll. In this week’s opponent, McCarroll sees a very physical team in the 2-3 Blue Mountain Eagles. “They have strong, downhill runners so we will have a challenge to keep them near the line of scrimmage,” he said. The Eagles will be without their starting quarterback due to a season-ending injury, and may rely more on the run game more than before. “We will have some new schemes on defense to change up our normal look, and hopefully play a complete game on both sides of the ball,” said McCarroll.
Times News
Eagles make noise against Lehighton
ORWIGSBURG – Every time the cannon shot off, it sent a loud boom through the air at the Eagles Nest on Thursday evening. It was a sound the Lehighton Indians would have preferred not to have heard. Because each time it sounded, it signaled a Blue Mountain touchdown. Five...
Times News
Strong first-half lifts NW past Palmerton
Postseason play is right around the corner, and on Wednesday, the Colonial League matchup between Northwestern and Palmerton portrayed a playoff type atmosphere. Goals didn’t come easy, but it was the Tigers’ impressive first-half play that helped them earn an important late-season 2-1 victory over the Bombers. A...
Times News
JT-Tams meet in must-win matchup
That is the scenario for both Tamaqua and Jim Thorpe as the two Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division squads face off in an important contest that will help further shape the District 11 3A playoff picture. A win for either program could send them in the right direction, while a loss all...
Times News
Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame
Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Northwestern boys stay unbeaten in cross country
Beating one opponent is difficult enough, but in Tuesday’s eight-team cross country meet at Palmerton, the Northwestern boys swept seven teams to improve its record to 17-0 on the season. Palmerton also had a big day, as the Bomber boys won against five competitors, and suffered just one loss...
Times News
Versatile Clymer shines for Tigers
Dalton Clymer doesn’t really have a favorite position. The Northwestern junior is happy to line up wherever his team needs him. That mindset is prevalent throughout the program, where players move around the field without hesitation. It’s that sort of versatility and selflessness that has helped the Tigers sustain...
Times News
Bike racing at Blue Mtn. this weekend
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host competitive cross country bike racing for Pennsylvania middle and high school boys and girls this weekend. Big Send at Blue Mountain’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League Downhill Mountain Bike Competition will start with pre-rides on Friday, and races on Saturday and Sunday. For...
Times News
Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.
The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
Times News
Palmerton news for Sept. 22, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking...
Times News
Tamaqua news: Sept. 29, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 22 with 25 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Touch Me Lord.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Financial Aid Night. Tamaqua...
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Times News
JT hears pitch for music, guidance
Down one employee after a resignation at the end of 2021-22 school year, Jim Thorpe Area School District’s guidance team told members of the school board Monday night that interaction with students is being sacrificed in order to fulfill state-mandated clerical duties. Ashley Rully, a Penn Kidder Campus counselor,...
Times News
4 Tamaqua properties to be demolished
The borough of Tamaqua is seeking bids to demolish four blighted properties. “They’ve been neighborhood eyesores and it is time to take them down,” said borough Manager Kevin Steigerwalt. The properties are 517 Washington St., 130 Clay St., 300-302 Race St. and 161 Penn St. According to a...
Times News
Jeep festival in Weissport raises $2,600
It was an event to benefit veterans and volunteers. Based on the money raised at Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest, it was a big success. The event was Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. Layne “Doc” Roberts, owner of Colossal Radio in Palmerton, said $2,600 was raised....
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 29, 2022
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W. Lehighton will hold a worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Blessing of the Animals will happen at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. Dinkey Memorial Church members will be at this blessing service. Bring your four-legged friends to our regular worship in the fellowship hall at 10:45 a.m. Grief Support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
