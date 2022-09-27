Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25.

Officers said they found 15-year-old Treshawn J. Tracy dead on the scene. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators obtained video surveillance that showed Elijah Patterson, 16, arriving at the park the morning of the shooting.

Surveillance further showed Patterson and Tracy getting into an altercation under a pavilion at the park. That’s when Patterson shot Tracy with a handgun three times and fled the park, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said they took Patterson into custody without incident on September 26.

Officials said Patterson is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possessing a firearm not to be carried without a license, and possessing a firearm as a minor.

Patterson is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

