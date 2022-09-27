ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ51Q_0iC7ajks00

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25.

Officers said they found 15-year-old Treshawn J. Tracy dead on the scene. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder

Investigators obtained video surveillance that showed Elijah Patterson, 16, arriving at the park the morning of the shooting.

Surveillance further showed Patterson and Tracy getting into an altercation under a pavilion at the park. That’s when Patterson shot Tracy with a handgun three times and fled the park, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said they took Patterson into custody without incident on September 26.

Officials said Patterson is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possessing a firearm not to be carried without a license, and possessing a firearm as a minor.

Patterson is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 9

Heather Maitland
3d ago

2 lives ruined, 2 futures gone in the blink of an eye, 2 families ruined and forever altered for something so senseless and unnecessary.

Reply
9
littleman1 L.
2d ago

What a senseless tragedy! Well, now his life is ruined....Over something so stupid....Sounds definitely like premeditated murder...Otherwise, why go to the park with the handgun in the first place....May the victim R.I.P....Condolences to his family....God knows they are going to need all the comfort they can....Thank- God they caught the shooter...I prayed for it...🙏💜

Reply
2
100% honky
3d ago

Young life’s ruined! When found guilty, 40 years in prison should straighten him out !

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of making threats to kill a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly shows machete during road rage incident

DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he allegedly pulled out a machete during a road rage incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14, around 2:00 p.m., a road rage incident occurred on State Route 61 in Deer Lake Borough. PSP states one driver, later identified […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Stevens, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man accused of murdering his mother to go to trial

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man charged with the murder of his mother last fall appeared in court on Wednesday to determine if the case is headed to trial. Christopher Depka of Coal Township appeared at Northumberland County court for a hearing involving the death of his mother, 61-year-old Sarah Jones. Depka […]
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man gets life in prison after double murder trial

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 35-year-old man in the Poconos received his sentence after being found guilty of murdering his aunt and uncle in Pocono Township back in 2018. Lancelot Fortune was emotionless inside the courtroom as the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Some members of his family say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with sending threats to kill cop, babies

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District […]
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Father sentenced to 10 years for assaulting infant son

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years after he admitted to causing serious and life-alerting injuries to his infant son. According to police, in June 2020, Andrew Dane Carter, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, was accused of injuring his 4-week-old son who suffered head trauma. On June 4, 2020, investigators said the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to charges in Chacko’s shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center where he allegedly shot at a crowd earlier this year has pleaded guilty to his charges. On Monday, Shalik Aiken pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man accused of punching park ranger facing additional charge

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man accused of punching a park ranger in June now faces an additional charge. According to the police report, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on John Brotzman, 57, from Freeland, for allegedly running a stop sign on June 25. Officers say Brotzman then did a U-Turn […]
FREELAND, PA
WBRE

Police: NY man flees down embankment during drug sting

MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday during the course of a drug distribution investigation. Lackawanna County detectives said they met with a confidential informant who said they would be able to purchase multiple controlled substances from a man named Rasheem Griffin, 49 from […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy