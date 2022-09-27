Read full article on original website
Daviess County Library in Gallatin invites the public to “International Observe the Moon Night”
Members of the public are invited to join the Daviess County Library for International Observe the Moon Night on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Gallatin High School, 602 S Olive Street, after the Homecoming football game. The free event will be held at the Gallatin High School practice field/track,...
Gallatin Board of Aldermen issue results of meeting on September 26
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill. John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.
Auditor Galloway identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County, provides recommendations to county officials
On September 20, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits...
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
Grundy County Emergency Management to meet in October
A Missouri Day recap and review will be held at the Grundy County Emergency Management fourth quarter all-hazards meeting next month. Emergency response partners can attend the meeting in the Trenton Fire Department’s training room on October 18th at 10 a.m. Other items on the agenda include a 2022...
Josh and Christy Gottman share experiences as foster parents at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
Josh and Christy Gottman shared their experiences as foster parents during a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 29th. The Gottmans reported they had several weeks of training through the Division of Family Services before becoming foster parents. They have been long-term foster parents to four children and had several children for “emergency” stays of one to two days.
North Central Missouri College Fair set for October 6
The Admissions Office at North Central Missouri College in Trenton will host a college fair Thursday, October 6th, in the Ketcham Community Center on the college campus in Trenton. The college fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with representatives from approximately 45 colleges, technical schools, and...
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to host dedication for Roy Blunt Reservoir
The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will host a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan. The event will be held at the site of the future dam, at the future lake marina, on the west side of the reservoir on October 13th at 11:30 am. There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Seating will be available for attendees who need it.
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Jeff Crowley to retire from Serve Link Home Care, Kassie Hodge named as new CEO
Serve Link Home Care has named a new chief executive officer/director for the agency. Kassie Hodge has served as the Director of Hospice and Palliative Care for Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph for the last four years. She attended North Central Missouri College and received an Associate Degree. She...
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th. The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits. There may be some discolored...
Serve Link Home Care recognized with SHPBest award
Serve Link Home Care Incorporated, based in Trenton, has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Superior Performer for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible Strategic Healthcare Programs clients for 2021. The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge...
Entries for 2022 Missouri Day Parade currently underway
Entries for the 37th annual Missouri Day Festival parade continue to be received and the sponsor, the Trenton Rotary Club, is encouraging participants to pre-register for the October 15th parade, “Homegrown Since 1985”. Floats and entries will celebrate the importance of local history, business or civic individuals, or cultural traditions.
Bethany officials say Downtown Bethany Fall Festival a huge success
A spokesperson for the Downtown Bethany Fall Festival reports there was a great turnout for the event on September 24th. Fifty-one vehicles entered the car show. Thirteen teams competed in the cornhole tournament. More than 100 tickets were sold for the wine walk, which included six businesses around the square. There were also more than a dozen vendors and a barbecue set up on two corners of the square.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But...
Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
