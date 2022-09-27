The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill. John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO