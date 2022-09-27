ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts

Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Teacher apprenticeship program receives federal approval

The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday announced the state’s first registered apprenticeship program focusing on teachers has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state says the program, which is beginning as a pilot in Hamilton County, will give high school students a pathway to teaching and is the first of its kind in the country to concentrate on special education.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
State awards $950K to address housing crisis

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis. The Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Council approves proposed EV battery plant in New Carlisle

The St. Joseph County Council has given the green light for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved tax incentives and a development agreement for Ultium Cells LLC’s plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area. The 656-acre site inside the Indiana Enterprise Center is one of several being considered by Ultium, which is expected to make a final decision on the location of the plant over the next several weeks.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Next corrections commissioner named

Indiana Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle has been promoted to the top post. That, after current IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter announced he is stepping down to take a position with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. He will join the law firm’s public affairs strategies group. Carter’s last...
INDIANA STATE
Lessons from rock quarries to the speed of light

How did a rural telephone company linking quarries together survive – even thrive – over a century to reach speed-of-light communication services through fiber business and residential internet, backhaul for digital cell phones, and increasingly multi-dimensional experiences through the online metaverse?. A century ago, a top employer and...
INDIANA STATE
Door manufacturer announces layoffs in St. Joseph County

Florida-based Masonite International Corp. (NYSE: DOOR) is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton. Masonite...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming

Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively smooth process,” bringing hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page Indiana Gaming Commission report released Tuesday. That’s because Indiana already broke the digital gaming barrier three years ago, when it...
INDIANA STATE
Parkview settles with state over billing dispute

Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Holcomb, Chambers headed to Europe

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are headed to Europe this weekend to explore business development opportunities with several foreign companies that already have a presence in Indiana. They will travel to Germany and Switzerland to meet with life sciences firms to discuss further investment in Indiana’s medical device ecosystem.
INDIANA STATE
Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts

The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
