GMA fans fear for Ginger Zee & Rob Marciano as meteorologists report in terrifying, ‘worse case scenario’ conditions

GOOD Morning America fans have expressed fear for the show's meteorologists Ginger Zee and Rob Marciano as they report in a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is moving from Puerto Rico to Florida, and the show's hosts are right in the center of it.

Ginger Zee reported from Tampa, where conditions are set to get much worse in the next 48 hours Credit: Good Morning America

Rob Marciano was in St. Petersburg, which he said is expected to get up to 200mph winds Credit: Good Morning America

Ginger reported from Tampa and told viewers that there are 48 hours until the calm becomes chaos.

"We are in a worst-case scenario for Tampa," she said.

She went on to say that Cuba is experiencing 125mph winds and there is already flooding in Florida.

In a clip showing how residents are preparing their homes, Ginger reported from a beach in Florida where choppy waves were already rising behind her.

Rob then reported from St. Petersburg, Florida, where it is calm for the moment.

However, he said that in a few days, the state will experience 5 to 25 inches of rain and up to 200mph winds.

The meteorologists are expected to stay in the area as the storm progresses.

GMA fans took to social media to express their concern over their safety.

STAY SAFE!

Viewers commented on the video of the meteorologists and sent them well wishes.

"Stay safe!" many fans said.

"Be safe, be vigilant!!" wrote one GMA fan.

A third said: "Be safe and thank you for risking your lives to keep people informed!"

"You're all awesome. Please stay safe!" commented a concerned Twitter user.

"Are you all staying there? Please be safe," asked another.

ODD CONFESSION

Rob made his comeback to the show this week after being absent for months.

Fans expressed their concern for him again when he was in Bermuda in the middle of the storm.

Heavy rains and winds pummeled the island, but Rob had an odd confession: "So weird that this is my happy place.”

Fans rushed to wish the morning show anchor and his colleagues well amid the challenging conditions.

One said: “You and the team stay safe!”

While another commented: “Great coverage by you and the team! Be safe.”

“Stay safe out there during this hurricane season! Take time to enjoy.”

Marciano’s fans on Instagram praised the meteorologist for his coverage covering the storm.

The journalist has shared footage of himself in the airport before flying to Tampa, Florida.

While reporting on Hurricane Ian, Rob has been on the front lines reporting on Hurricane Fiona as well.

Hurricane Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane with mandatory evacuations all throughout Florida Credit: GOES Image Viewer

High winds and torrential rain are expected to hit Florida in the next few days Credit: AP