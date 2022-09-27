ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

GMA fans fear for Ginger Zee & Rob Marciano as meteorologists report in terrifying, ‘worse case scenario’ conditions

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GOOD Morning America fans have expressed fear for the show's meteorologists Ginger Zee and Rob Marciano as they report in a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is moving from Puerto Rico to Florida, and the show's hosts are right in the center of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gskzn_0iC7aUSr00
Ginger Zee reported from Tampa, where conditions are set to get much worse in the next 48 hours Credit: Good Morning America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exQzJ_0iC7aUSr00
Rob Marciano was in St. Petersburg, which he said is expected to get up to 200mph winds Credit: Good Morning America

Ginger reported from Tampa and told viewers that there are 48 hours until the calm becomes chaos.

"We are in a worst-case scenario for Tampa," she said.

She went on to say that Cuba is experiencing 125mph winds and there is already flooding in Florida.

In a clip showing how residents are preparing their homes, Ginger reported from a beach in Florida where choppy waves were already rising behind her.

Rob then reported from St. Petersburg, Florida, where it is calm for the moment.

However, he said that in a few days, the state will experience 5 to 25 inches of rain and up to 200mph winds.

The meteorologists are expected to stay in the area as the storm progresses.

GMA fans took to social media to express their concern over their safety.

STAY SAFE!

Viewers commented on the video of the meteorologists and sent them well wishes.

"Stay safe!" many fans said.

"Be safe, be vigilant!!" wrote one GMA fan.

A third said: "Be safe and thank you for risking your lives to keep people informed!"

"You're all awesome. Please stay safe!" commented a concerned Twitter user.

"Are you all staying there? Please be safe," asked another.

ODD CONFESSION

Rob made his comeback to the show this week after being absent for months.

Fans expressed their concern for him again when he was in Bermuda in the middle of the storm.

Heavy rains and winds pummeled the island, but Rob had an odd confession: "So weird that this is my happy place.”

Fans rushed to wish the morning show anchor and his colleagues well amid the challenging conditions.

One said: “You and the team stay safe!”

While another commented: “Great coverage by you and the team! Be safe.”

“Stay safe out there during this hurricane season! Take time to enjoy.”

Marciano’s fans on Instagram praised the meteorologist for his coverage covering the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT2tT_0iC7aUSr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPj13_0iC7aUSr00

The journalist has shared footage of himself in the airport before flying to Tampa, Florida.

While reporting on Hurricane Ian, Rob has been on the front lines reporting on Hurricane Fiona as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UonSL_0iC7aUSr00
Hurricane Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane with mandatory evacuations all throughout Florida Credit: GOES Image Viewer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qkee_0iC7aUSr00
High winds and torrential rain are expected to hit Florida in the next few days Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2vzm_0iC7aUSr00
Rob has been in the eye of the storms since they started and continues to report on them Credit: Good Morning America

Comments / 25

Althea Shoulders
3d ago

They need to get out of there that storm is no joke and they could get they need to leave if I were them I would not risk my life foe weather report, your life is at risk get out while you can.

Reply(1)
6
PeaceBeWithYou
3d ago

Why report on the storm? It’s a storm and we know it will be bad. We don’t need up to minute information. All the people should leave. When it’s over,thrn report the damage. It’s not like reporters can do anything about thr storm being there. This is why our culture is so sick. We put people’ s lives at risk just to report what? That a very bad storm will hit the mainland? That somehow we should all sit around our TVs for sensationalism and media ratings? Then when it’s fine, we reward the journalists for risking their lives for photos and video? Ridiculous.

Reply(2)
2
Michalean Staines
3d ago

It's crazy how the Meteorologist think we want to see them in harms way while telling us to take shelter.

Reply
3
Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
UPI News

'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider is a married woman. The former game show champion married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May. Schneider shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo from her nuptials. "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May...
Daily Mail

Not a job for the faint-hearted! GMA’s Ginger Zee is almost knocked off her feet as she reported live from Florida and Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is floored as they try to report on Hurricane Ian

Chief meteorologist at GMA News Ginger Zee was recorded struggling to keep her feet amid howling winds that hit 150 mph at their peak as Hurricane Ian descended on Florida. Social media users took to Twitter to ask why weather reporters were being put in potential danger, with footage emerging of multiple correspondents fighting to stay standing in the Category 4 storm.
