Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday's game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds. Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, did not return to the game. Young injured his AC joint, the team announced. "I think he's OK," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "He...
