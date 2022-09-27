Read full article on original website
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th. The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits. There may be some discolored...
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge. Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
Cainsville Resident Arrested on Theft Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Cainsville man is now in custody on felony charges stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place on September 15th. Twenty-nine year old Dakoda Wright is alleged to have stolen a head gate from a cow lot near Blythedale. Authorities say the owner was able to recover the gate after an eyewitness came forward with information on its location.
Dangerous dog ordinance dominates meeting of Trenton City Council
Discussion on the dangerous dog ordinance dominated Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. The six members participating approved two ordinances, a change order, a revision to water rates, and what were called clarifications in the personnel policy. Councilman Marvin Humphreys discussed an incident that involved a person...
Man charged in Grundy County with theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a debit device and identity theft
A 32-year-old Kansas City resident, Alejandro Martinez, has been charged In Grundy County with felony counts of stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device, identity theft, and forgery. Regarding the stealing charge, Martinez is accused of appropriating $6,190 of diesel fuel owned by MFA oil. Regarding the charge of fraudulent...
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court
A Chula woman faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Brandi Lynn Glosser faces felony charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list both charges from March 2. Glosser waived...
Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe
A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area. Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on...
