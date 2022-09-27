ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th. The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits. There may be some discolored...
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information

September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge. Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges

RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
RAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cainsville Resident Arrested on Theft Charges

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Cainsville man is now in custody on felony charges stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place on September 15th. Twenty-nine year old Dakoda Wright is alleged to have stolen a head gate from a cow lot near Blythedale. Authorities say the owner was able to recover the gate after an eyewitness came forward with information on its location.
CAINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Dangerous dog ordinance dominates meeting of Trenton City Council

Discussion on the dangerous dog ordinance dominated Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. The six members participating approved two ordinances, a change order, a revision to water rates, and what were called clarifications in the personnel policy. Councilman Marvin Humphreys discussed an incident that involved a person...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park

The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court

A Chula woman faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Brandi Lynn Glosser faces felony charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list both charges from March 2. Glosser waived...
CHULA, MO
kchi.com

Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe

A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area. Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

