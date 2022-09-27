Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors. According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
wdhn.com
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
wdhn.com
Lights in the sky? Man arrested, accused of shining lasers at military helicopters
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)—After a joint operation with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and state officials, Kevin Newton Neslund, of Slocomb, has been arrested and charged with resisting arrest and interference with governmental operation. On September 28, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with a complaint about lasers...
Florida Man Jailed For Trafficking Meth, Running From Deputies On License Revoked In 2018
A Florida man is behind bars after running from deputies at speeds of 100 mph, a license that’s been revoked since 2018, and trafficking meth. According to investigators, on Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were patrolling the Graceville area
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
wdhn.com
Samson man arrested, charged with criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child
The Dothan Police Department was notified of a situation in which an adult male was soliciting a juvenile by means of an electronic device attempting to get the juvenile to engage in sexual activities. An investigation immediately began, and it was determined there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegation.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 28,2022
Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
elba-clipper.com
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in death of Elba teen

wdhn.com
Elba teen dies from possible gunshot wound
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Elba Police have identified the victim of a possible shooting who died after crashing his car and being rushed to the hospital. On the night of September 26, Elba Police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
wtvy.com
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
dothanpd.org
Two Dothan Women Charged with Hindering Prosecution
In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department began working a double murder investigation along with Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department. During the investigation, five individuals were identified as suspects. Two of those suspects; 32 year old Devante Williams, and 31 year old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan, are still being sought by the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals. Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.
wtvy.com
Man found dead in bin identified
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
wtvy.com
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene has been cleared, according to ALDOT. News4 is still working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.
wdhn.com
Death investigation continues in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Authorities may be closer to making an arrest, or arrests in the fatal shooting. of an Elba High School senior. On Sunday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek” crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home. on Sunset Avenue near the Elba Nursing home...
wtvy.com
Wanted Geneva man captured
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured. Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest. He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out...
holmescounty.news
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
wtvy.com
Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school. According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.
