In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department began working a double murder investigation along with Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department. During the investigation, five individuals were identified as suspects. Two of those suspects; 32 year old Devante Williams, and 31 year old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan, are still being sought by the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals. Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO