Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Hailey Bieber Finally Addresses The Justin And Selena Cheating Rumours

Once upon a time (in Hollywood), Jelena was the epitome of a teenage dream. But for die-hard fans of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, it was a teenage nightmare when the singers finally called time on their eight-year, on-off romance in March 2018. Four months later, the Baby hitmaker announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, which triggered an onslaught of crossover and cheating claims - with many Jelena shippers accusing Hailey of 'stealing' JB.
Why Victoria Beckham Is ‘Living The Dream Right Now’

During the height of the pandemic, Victoria Beckham made herself a promise: ‘If I get the opportunity to do another show. I am going to enjoy every single moment. I really am’. She kept her word, and some, today unveiling her spring/summer 2023 collection on schedule at Paris...
Hailey Bieber on The Met Gala Moment That Had Everyone Talking…

Before now, Hailey Bieber has kept it low-key about what it’s like being married to the most famous popstar in the world. But having appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Mrs Bieber has spilled the beans on all things Jelena – and set the record straight on *that* Met Gala moment.
