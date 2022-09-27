ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
msn.com

Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS

