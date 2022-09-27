Read full article on original website
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
How low could stocks go? Much further, say Wall Street analysts
In the midst of a bear market and with the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates even further, leading Wall Street analysts are eyeing one question with increasing concern: Just how much further could stocks fall?
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?
Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks With 105% to 137% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these three Berkshire Hathaway holdings can more than double.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
This is an energy stock worth buying and holding.
If You Invested $10,000 in This Warren Buffett Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
The stock of Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, has rewarded shareholders with a total return of over 3,600,000% since he took over in 1965 through 2021. Scrutinizing his stock buys and sells can show powerful yet cheap stocks that he champions. One Buffett stock has garnered 505% total returns over 10...
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows
The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025
Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
