Student loan forgiveness: Change means 4M borrowers no longer eligible
A change in the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan means millions of Americans no longer qualify. The Education Department announced Thursday it will no longer allow borrowers with privately held student loans to receive debt forgiveness. Previously, people with the loans – known as Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans – could consolidate their loans and qualify for one-time student loan forgiveness.
