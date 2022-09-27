“Like it didn’t happen here” – Dana White reveals treating UFC employees with private Kid Rock concert during COVID-19 pandemic

Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and he hopes he can retire with the promotion but isn’t ruling anything out. In the past few years, free agency in MMA has been much bigger with marquee free agents like Michael Chandler leaving Bellator to sign with the UFC while Eddie Alvarez departed the UFC to sign with ONE Championship, and Cris Cyborg left the UFC to sign with Bellator among others. To only add to that, Nate Diaz has now become a free agent and Poirier admits he will be paying close attention to how that plays out and what Diaz gets.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO