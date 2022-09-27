Read full article on original website
Employees Awarded for 25 Years of Loyal Service to OCO
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 25 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured above from left are Family Care Advocate Penny Foster-Pratt, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Developmentally Disabled Services Sr. Site Supervisor Mark Collins. Absent from photo are Day/Community Habilitation Services DSP Angela Deloff and Head Start Teaching Assistant Mary-Lou Preeman.
Farnham Family Services Supporting Families With Triple P
There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting.
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
Open Mic Fridays Resumes at Oswego Music Hall Sept. 30th
Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7:00 PM; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest Host, Bryan Dickenson, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
Mayor Barlow Announces New Contractual Agreement With Oswego Fire Union
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126 have reached a new contractual agreement set to take effect on January 1st, 2023. Negotiations between the two parties occurred over the last two months as the existing contract was set to expire...
OCHS Proudly Presents Classic Movie Night at Historic Landmark Oswego Theatre
The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) proudly presents the annual Classic Movie Night fundraiser event. This year celebrates the 70th anniversary of the legendary musical masterpiece “Singin’ in the Rain.” It will be featured on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the historic landmark Oswego Theatre at 138 W. Second St. All proceeds from this special night will support the ongoing maintenance and preservation of the iconic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego.
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
Fulton Savings Bank Installs New ATM at Byrne Dairy's New Fulton Location
Fulton Savings Bank, (FSB), has installed a new automated teller machine, (ATM), at Byrne Dairy’s new Fulton location, 798 W. Broadway. Cutting the ribbon to officially open the machine are Ron Browning, left, FSB Information Technology Manager, and Christian Brunelle, Byrne Senior Executive Vice President. The new ATM accepts...
Fulton Fire Department, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms
The City of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the city school district...
John L. Thompson – September 26, 2022
John L. “Jack” Thompson, 83, of Oswego passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Jack was the son of the late J. Gilbert and Elsie (Lewis) Thompson. Jack was a graduate of Oswego High School. He spent many years in the bar &...
Tim Nekritz + The Variety Show to Play Sterling Cidery Oct. 8
Styles from rock to rockabilly, blues to country, jazz to pop will be on the musical menu when the ensemble known as Tim Nekritz + The Variety Show return to the Sterling Cidery in Fair Haven from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The show features a rotating...
Adopt A Pet Today: Shirley and Squiggy
Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
