West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler air in place for Saturday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Drier air has ushered south into our area behind Ian, and we have a really nice day to look forward to. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 60s. It's a bit breezy this morning too and feels just like fall. Skies are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Softball fields in Jupiter Park temporarily closing to update lighting

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the softball fields at Jupiter Community Park will be closed. The town will begin phase three of a project to replace existing sports lighting fixtures. The upgrades include changing the lights to LED — which will minimize glare in the surrounding communities.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Detectives solve murder case a decade later after new information was revealed

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A decade after a man was found murdered in his home, detectives say they finally found the killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said back on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. By the time they arrived they found 31-year-old Alfred Murray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and other items were taken from his home. Detectives conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Corn Maze, Pink Party, Golf Tourney: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered. The HEROES Foundation of America is hosting their 3rd annual Gold Tournament at the PGA National Resort. The event will have several contest including a "closest to the pin" contest, a canon...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Concussions: Examining high school football clearance protocols after Tagovailoa's injury

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Questions surrounding concussion protocol have come to the forefront in the wake of the scary-looking head injury Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night...less than a week after he briefly exited against the Buffalo Bills due to injury. But those questions extend beyond the professional and even collegiate levels of football.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

