PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
Cooler air in place for Saturday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Drier air has ushered south into our area behind Ian, and we have a really nice day to look forward to. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 60s. It's a bit breezy this morning too and feels just like fall. Skies are...
Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
Softball fields in Jupiter Park temporarily closing to update lighting
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the softball fields at Jupiter Community Park will be closed. The town will begin phase three of a project to replace existing sports lighting fixtures. The upgrades include changing the lights to LED — which will minimize glare in the surrounding communities.
Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
BSO: Detectives solve murder case a decade later after new information was revealed
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A decade after a man was found murdered in his home, detectives say they finally found the killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said back on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. By the time they arrived they found 31-year-old Alfred Murray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and other items were taken from his home. Detectives conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect.
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
Corn Maze, Pink Party, Golf Tourney: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered. The HEROES Foundation of America is hosting their 3rd annual Gold Tournament at the PGA National Resort. The event will have several contest including a "closest to the pin" contest, a canon...
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
EF-1 tornado hits parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds: NWS
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A tornado touched down in parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee after it formed from the outer rain band of Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service. Officials said winds peaked at 90 mph as it ripped through parts of Wellington near the Wanderers Golf...
Concussions: Examining high school football clearance protocols after Tagovailoa's injury
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Questions surrounding concussion protocol have come to the forefront in the wake of the scary-looking head injury Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night...less than a week after he briefly exited against the Buffalo Bills due to injury. But those questions extend beyond the professional and even collegiate levels of football.
