ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Parking Lot on Main Street to be Closed Until 5PM Today

Announced by the City of Cortland, the public parking lot between 64 Main Street (Bru64) and 76 Main Street (VFW) will be closed until 5pm today for construction. The construction is due in part to allow access for a crane to be able to work on the roof of 64 Main Street. The west end of the parking lot will remain open and have access only through West Court Street.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Government
City
Seneca Falls, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House project

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is moving forward with a grant application for a historic building in town that’s due for a facelift in the years to come. The Common Council voted Monday to approve a grant application for money to help with renovations to the Market House Building (Old City Hall), which was recently purchased by local businessman and Riverwalk owner Ed Alberts. The council voted to approve the application following a required public hearing before the start of the meeting.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Beautification#Infrastructure#Road Surface#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Interstate Rt#Pierce Dr#Fultonians#Dpw#Nysdot
whcuradio.com

Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
DRYDEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen garage goes up in flames, firefighters say

REMSEN- A garage went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Oneida County. It was shortly before 3:45 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers began fielding calls of a structure fire at 4036 Old Route 287 in Remsen, NY. Emergency officials said it was a fully involved garage fire, with a house nearby.
REMSEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy