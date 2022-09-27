Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
13abc.com
TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is hosting a “Fire Safety Fun Day” on Saturday to help prepare for Fire Prevention Week. The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Firefighter’s...
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle with staffing issues.
13abc.com
ColtStrong 5k/Fun Run raises money for pediatric brain cancer research
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The 4th annual ColtStrong 5K/1M Fun Run will be held virtually or in-person at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania Saturday. The races will raise money to fight diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a brain tumor that is highly aggressive and difficult to treat. All proceeds will go...
13abc.com
13abc, Red Cross holding phone bank for those affected by Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is hosting a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. 13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The phone bank runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. If you’d...
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
Toledo union says firefighters with cancer have been improperly compensated
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Firefighters Local 92 union recentl put up a sign claiming cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters. The claim is backed up by the International Association of Fire Fighters, which is the larger labor union Local 92 belongs to. With exposure...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
13abc.com
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle with staffing issues.
13abc.com
Hurricane Phone Bank
13abc's Carli Petrus pays a visit to Wildflowers Salon + Shop to get some ideas for the autumn wedding season. Brendan Boyle stops by The Nine to show what the Toledo Opera has on offer. 13abc's Ethan Watts tries his hand at glassblowing.
13abc.com
Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event
"When thunder roars, go indoors"... we've all heard different tips on staying safe in a storm, but some of them may not be for the reasons you'd think. The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow.
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 30, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup anchors our Week in Review livestream on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch it live here. You can find links to many of the mentioned stories below.
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
13abc.com
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
13abc.com
Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday. The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Toledo Municipal...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
13abc.com
La-Z-Boy holds grand re-opening event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La-Z-Boy held a grand-reopening event on Tuesday. The Monroe Street store held a ribbon cutting ceremony for it’s newly remodeled home furnishings and decor showroom. Guests were invited to check out the newest La-Z-Boy store in the country with hors d’oeuvres with beer and wine....
