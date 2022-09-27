ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

The Oakland Press

Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash

A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
abc12.com

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Suspect wanted in hit-and-run of pedestrian; victim in critical condition

DETROIT – An argument escalated to a hit-and-run of a man who was on foot in a parking lot on Monday, Sept. 26, in Detroit, police said. The Detroit Police Department is searching for the suspect in the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 15400 block of Joy Road, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Police say an argument between two men escalated until one of them got into a black Buick sedan, struck the victim and then fled the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper

DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line

TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Alleged suspect in carjacking of 95-year-old woman to be arraigned Thursday

DETROIT -- A 24-year-old Detroit man is expected to be arraigned Thursday in connection with the carjacking of a 95-year-old Detroit woman last week. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of one count each of carjacking, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County

(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
