Sanitation worker seriously injured after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A sanitation worker was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while in the roadway. Rescue crews were called at 7 a.m., Sept. 15, for a reported pedestrian crash in the area of West Lloyd Road near U.S. 23 in Dundee Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
Major train derailment causes 10 to 15 cars to go off track in Warren, emergency crews on scene
A major train derailment is causing big traffic delays Thursday morning after police say over a dozen train cars jumped off the tracks in Warren.
Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren
Warren police say a train has derailed along Schoenherr Rd. in Warren. Police Commissioner William Dwyer said 10-15 cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens.
The Oakland Press
Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash
A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
Detroit man, woman facing charges in shooting of undercover MSP trooper during narcotics investigation
A man and woman from Detroit have been charged for their roles in the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run of pedestrian; victim in critical condition
DETROIT – An argument escalated to a hit-and-run of a man who was on foot in a parking lot on Monday, Sept. 26, in Detroit, police said. The Detroit Police Department is searching for the suspect in the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 15400 block of Joy Road, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Police say an argument between two men escalated until one of them got into a black Buick sedan, struck the victim and then fled the scene.
18-year-old killed, 1 hurt when Audi crosses into oncoming traffic, causing crash in Macomb County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured when an Audi crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a crash in Macomb County, officials said. The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) on Cass Avenue, near Halsey Boulevard in Clinton Township. Police said...
Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper
DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
Suspect wanted after trying to steal catalytic converter off vehicle parked at Lenawee County collision shop
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle that was parked at a Lenawee County collision shop early Saturday. The suspect drove up to Irish Hills Collision at 14221 W US 12 Hwy. in Brooklyn at...
1 man escapes, 1 captured after high-speed police chase through Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – One man was arrested and another escaped capture Tuesday after stealing a skid steer construction vehicle and trailer, crashing then stealing another car, police said. Police were called at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 27, for a report from a Monroe County resident who was following a...
Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line
TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
Alleged suspect in carjacking of 95-year-old woman to be arraigned Thursday
DETROIT -- A 24-year-old Detroit man is expected to be arraigned Thursday in connection with the carjacking of a 95-year-old Detroit woman last week. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of one count each of carjacking, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
State Police Investigating Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft in Lenawee County
Woodstock Twp., MI – The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is reporting an attempted catalytic converter theft in Woodstock Township. The incident was captured on security cameras at around 3am on Saturday at Irish Hills Collision. Footage showed that a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado, pulled onto...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County
(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
