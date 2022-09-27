DETROIT – An argument escalated to a hit-and-run of a man who was on foot in a parking lot on Monday, Sept. 26, in Detroit, police said. The Detroit Police Department is searching for the suspect in the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 15400 block of Joy Road, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Police say an argument between two men escalated until one of them got into a black Buick sedan, struck the victim and then fled the scene.

