Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hancock Little Brothers provides updates for holiday events, staff departures
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) has had a busy year celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Now as it looks toward next year, it is preparing for a full list of events, as well as some changes. “I’m going to be...
WLUC
MTU presents Robot101 events to celebrate over a century of robots
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) is celebrating all things robot with a series of public events and presentations called Robot101. The events aim to explore the past, present and future of robots and their influence, starting with the origin of the word itself. The word ‘robot’ first...
WLUC
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday. One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.
WLUC
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 150-year-old U.P. company announced plans Wednesday for a new residential community named Forestville in the Marquette area. Longyear says Forestville will be a unique residential community that will bring higher-quality new homes to outdoor-active people who access Marquette and Michigan’s largest all-season trail network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has found a Hancock nursing facility in violation for neglect and abuse of patients. According to a report from LARA, Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock was surveyed on Sept. 14. The agency cited Mission Point for abuse and neglect due to “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on the following:
WLUC
Marquette Township Board hears options from MCRC for Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a joint work session was held between the Marquette Township Board and the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC). The groups discussed plans for a Forestville housing development and the township roads likely to be impacted. Jim Iwanicki, MCRC Engineer Manager, explained the options and...
WLUC
MACC mini-grant applications now open through CCCAC in Hancock
HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the second round of mini-grants are now available through the Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC). The grants, funded by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC), cover art projects being made between Mar. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023. Applicants, including nonprofit organizations, municipalities,...
thenorthwindonline.com
Interim president reminds students to not trespass on railroad trellises
With more autumn colors beginning to show and the weather cooling off, students and employees will be venturing out to see what Marquette County has to offer. However, in an email sent out today by interim president Kerri Schuiling, Schuiling reminds students and employees that while heading outdoors to explore is encouraged, it is important to remember to stay safe and not trespass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Sign up is underway for Michigan Tech Blue Line Club
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club provides additional resources to the hockey program, enabling hockey student-athletes to pursue success both in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open. The Blue Line Club will be hosting two luncheons this season:. Friday,...
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
Tribal police share details about search for 18-year-old found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – Tribal police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have shared more details regarding the death of 18-year-old member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. According to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department, Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26.
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Comments / 0