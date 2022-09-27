ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Yankees And Dodgers Fought An ‘Uncivil War’ In The ‘70s. That Rivalry Might Rekindle This October.

By Robert O'Connell
FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
NJ.com

Inside story of how Yankees’ Aaron Judge got his 61st home run ball back

TORONTO — The line drive screamed over the left-field wall, glanced off a fan’s glove and a cement wall, then ricocheted into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had crushed it for his record-tying 61st home run of the season, matching the American League and franchise mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Davey Lopes
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Thurman Munson
Person
Ron Guidry
NBC New York

Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule

Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
WWLP 22News

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#The New York Yankees#Nbc News#Americans#Boss#Espn#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Angels promote former Phillies prospect

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy