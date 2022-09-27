The Yankees And Dodgers Fought An ‘Uncivil War’ In The ‘70s. That Rivalry Might Rekindle This October.

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Inside story of how Yankees’ Aaron Judge got his 61st home run ball back
TORONTO — The line drive screamed over the left-field wall, glanced off a fan’s glove and a cement wall, then ricocheted into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had crushed it for his record-tying 61st home run of the season, matching the American League and franchise mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
NBC New York
Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule
Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
WWLP 22News
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
What 61 homers means to Yankees’ Aaron Judge
TORONTO — Aaron Judge took some time to study up on Babe Ruth during the week that they were tied for second for most homers in a season by a Yankee. Ruth hit 60 in 1927, Judge hit No. 60 last Tuesday.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Yankees’ Michael King gets final word on possible Tommy John surgery
The waiting is the hardest part. When Michael King went down in July with a broken right elbow, the New York Yankees were not sure if the reliever would need Tommy John surgery. Two months later, King and the team have their answer. Per SI’s Gary Phillips, the 27-year-old said...
Yankees to use Low-A ballpark as Hurricane Ian shelter for employees
The New York Yankees are doing what they can to help their employees all the way down in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. According to the Tampa Bay Times, mor ethan 200,000 power outages have already been reported in the Tampa Bay area. BUY YANKEES...
Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Angels promote former Phillies prospect
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
What makes Yankees’ Aaron Judge a unicorn: He’s a superstar without an ego | Klapisch
You didn’t have to be a Yankees fan to appreciate the humanity in Aaron Judge’s 61st home run on Wednesday night. Anyone could’ve picked up on the bone-deep goodness of a superstar who searches for his mother in the stands while circling the bases. America was going berserko, but Judge wouldn’t celebrate until he’d acknowledged his mom behind home plate.
