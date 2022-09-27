ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked

Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to print from your iPhone or iPad

If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#New Iphone#Iphone 7#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Ifixit Pro Tech Toolkit
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone

Apple introduced the brand-new iPhone 14 -- and while it has some unique features, it will cost you. For some, hurrying to buy the latest iPhone may not make sense. Wait for a price drop, and wait to see if the 14 is as good as it seems. If you...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The iPhone 14 Pro is a better upgrade than I initially gave it credit for

When Apple releases a brand new iPhone Pro model, upgrading is typically a no-brainer. The somewhat incremental improvements offered up by the iPhone 14 Pro, however, are giving some users pause. Sure, the Dynamic Island is enticing and quintessentially Apple. And sure, the new camera scheme on the iPhone 14 Pro is quite compelling. But all the same, if you’re already using an iPhone 13 Pro, upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro may be hard to justify.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy