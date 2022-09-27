Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts
Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data
Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
TechRadar
iOS 16 continues to drain my iPhone battery - but is there a fix on the way?
Since iOS 16 was released for iPhone 8 and above, users have continued to complain about a faster battery drain since updating to the latest version of iOS - including myself on my iPhone 13 Pro. The latest update brings widgets to the lock screen, so you can place a...
Motley Fool
Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone
Apple introduced the brand-new iPhone 14 -- and while it has some unique features, it will cost you. For some, hurrying to buy the latest iPhone may not make sense. Wait for a price drop, and wait to see if the 14 is as good as it seems. If you...
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
TechRadar
I bought a refurbished iPad Pro – and likely won't buy a new gadget again
I've made sure to champion second-hand products in my time at TechRadar; buying pre-loved gadgets is a great way to save money and the environment in one go. But since all the gadgets I use are review loans, I haven't actually had to buy any tech for going on four years.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
The iPhone 14 Pro is a better upgrade than I initially gave it credit for
When Apple releases a brand new iPhone Pro model, upgrading is typically a no-brainer. The somewhat incremental improvements offered up by the iPhone 14 Pro, however, are giving some users pause. Sure, the Dynamic Island is enticing and quintessentially Apple. And sure, the new camera scheme on the iPhone 14 Pro is quite compelling. But all the same, if you’re already using an iPhone 13 Pro, upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro may be hard to justify.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
