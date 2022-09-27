ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Hurricane Ian Aftermath Update

Officials around Osceola County expect the aftermath from Hurricane Ian to persist for several days, at a minimum. Ian dumped 14 inches of rain, and the flow of water along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks flows south from Orange County on its way through the chain of lakes to the Everglades.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian#Wesh#Celebration High School#Kissimmee Middle School
WESH

Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

National Guard rescues 73 people from flooded Orlando hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Guard and Orange County Fire Rescue responded Thursday to the InTown Suites on Lee Road due to significant flooding from Hurricane Ian. Seventy-three residents had to be rescued. Some of them had special needs, such as requiring wheelchairs, so Orange County Fire Rescue used a boat to get them out of the hotel.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy