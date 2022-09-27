Read full article on original website
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
Osceola County issues curfew due to extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: How Osceola County was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Osceola County city officials said Hurricane Ian brought about 14 inches of rain to the county. Several residents were rescued and taken to shelters as floodwaters impacted the county. A mandatory curfew has been...
Osceola County Hurricane Ian Aftermath Update
Officials around Osceola County expect the aftermath from Hurricane Ian to persist for several days, at a minimum. Ian dumped 14 inches of rain, and the flow of water along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks flows south from Orange County on its way through the chain of lakes to the Everglades.
Seminole County reopening sandbag locations due to flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders provided details on their recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. They spoke Friday morning on the updates. National Guard units have been assisting fire rescue crews with helping residents stuck in floodwaters. Bridges damaged during the hurricane are closed and blocked off, in...
Osceola County deputy, others rescued from flooded roadways during Ian’s downpour
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County deputy was rescued via airboat early Thursday after their vehicle became stalled in flooding brought on by what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In Kissimmee, on Orange Blossom Trail at Benita Street, News 6′s Louis Bolden reported water so deep on roadways —...
Orange County officials give update on flooding, recovery efforts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Orange County leaders gave an update on recovery efforts and Hurricane Ian's impact on the county. County officials said they plan to speak at 10 a.m. Friday. "We have transitioned from a response effort to a recovery mode," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We...
Orange County residents seen being rescued from floodwaters caused by Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Chopper 2 video above shows flooding near buildings and homes in Orange County due to Hurricane Ian. Rescues were underway as some residents evacuated. Some people could be seen wading in waist-deep water and paddling away on small boats through parking lots. During a press...
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
National Guard rescues 73 people from flooded Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Guard and Orange County Fire Rescue responded Thursday to the InTown Suites on Lee Road due to significant flooding from Hurricane Ian. Seventy-three residents had to be rescued. Some of them had special needs, such as requiring wheelchairs, so Orange County Fire Rescue used a boat to get them out of the hotel.
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian: Curfews to take effect in some Central Florida counties
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in some Central Florida counties will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday over safety concerns from Hurricane Ian. A curfew has been enacted in the city of Kissimmee from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday because of major flooding in the city.
Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian
This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
Lake County helps 10 families find safer shelter amid rapid flooding in river
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding is a major concern in Astor. WESH 2 spoke with Lake County officials, and they say they had to help ten families find safer shelter because of the rapid flooding. It happened upriver on a side street called Tarragona Way, and the county says...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
