Nacogdoches, TX

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Nacogdoches, officials say

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday night in Nacogdoches after a man was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the area. Officials said the officers found a man in a parked car with life-threatening injuries after being shot several times.

Officers said they immediately began providing life saving measures and the man was transported to a local hospital before he was later flown to another hospital “due to the serious nature of his injuries.”

As of Tuesday morning, officials said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

