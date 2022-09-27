Read full article on original website
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
Hugh Jackman Confirms Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Marvel fans got a bit surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3 but also announce that a familiar face would be coming along to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
The best comics to read right now: Fantasy TV edition
It's a great time for fantasy epics. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon both airing, it makes sense that a lot of people are interested in sword-and-sorcery stories right now. Well, television isn't the only medium that can deliver on that...
The Rock Responds to if Justice League Characters Will Be in Black Adam
Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The newly appointed CEO is looking to reset the course of DC Films by finding a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd in the next ten years of the comic book movie company. The Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and he's already been hyping up the film. When the actor recently appeared on Fandango All Access, he was asked if we would see the Justice League appear in the film. Johnson was pretty coy with his answer, stating, "I can tell you that we're just gonna have to wait and see.
She-Hulk: Emil Blonsky Returns in First Episode 7 Clip
This week will bring the seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Disney+ series that has been charming fans at basically every turn. One Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran who has had a part in the series is Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who previously appeared in The Incredible Hulk and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After the early episodes of She-Hulk concerned Blonsky's parole hearing, he's now headed back into the fold of the series — and the first clip from this week's episode shows how zany that will be. The clip, which you can check out below, shows Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Blonsky meeting outside of what might be Blonsky's "Abomaste" wellness retreat — only for a fight to break out between Man-Bull and El Aguila.
She-Hulk Easter Egg Pays Tribute to One of Her Most Prolific Comic Writers
Across its seven episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has taken a fun and unexpected approach to the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, the show has openly acknowledged the bedrock that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) comic tenure is built on, with the help of some clever Easter eggs or Marvel deep cuts. The series' seventh episode was no exception, with a key component of the episode being named after a fan-favorite She-Hulk writer. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
It's Time to Hulk SMASH! A New Hulk Could Be the Big Bad Villain in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7. One of the nice things about She-Hulk's nine-episode format is that we have a little more time to get to know the characters before jumping into major MCU plot catalysts. But now that we’re in Episode 7, titled “The Retreat,” the MCU’s big plans are finally coming to a head. With only two episodes left, many of us think that someone with the online alias “HulkKing” will be revealed as the big bad.
She-Hulk Episode 7 Ending Explained
We only have two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the first season definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Jen's unconventional origin as a superhero has manifested in some fascinating ways across the season thus far, especially as she has balanced her life as a single woman and a high-profile lawyer. That all came to a head in a surprising way in this week's seventh episode, with an ending that might start to spell trouble for Jen. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
The Dark Knight: Christian Bale Says He'd Return as Batman On One Condition
The shadow of The Batman never fades – as Christian Bale knows all too well by now. The Oscar-winning actor only played Batman for director Christopher Nolan's epic Dark Knight Trilogy saga and hung up the cowl thereafter. In one of the latest interviews that Bale has done, he let it be known that as far as he's still concerned, he's done with the Batman Universe – including the ever-convoluted DC Multiverse that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying to sort out.
